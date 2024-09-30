Carbon Credit Trading Platforms: Global and Regional Market Analysis and Investment Opportunities by Type, Platform, Application, and End-use Industry (2024-2033) Featuring StoneX Group, S&P Global & More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit Trading Platform Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon credit trading platform market has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.14 billion in 2023 to $0.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The growth observed in the historical period can be credited to the urgent need to address climate change. This increase in demand signals a fundamental shift in corporate attitudes, with a focus on integrating renewable energy projects for offsetting emissions, an expanding array of regulatory standards, and a growing commitment by corporations to strong sustainability practices.



The carbon credit trading platform market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to a heightened focus on achieving carbon neutrality, seeking effective methods for carbon footprint offsetting, and a rising commitment by corporations to sustainability. Other factors include increased green investments and the adoption of carbon emission policies. Key trends expected in this period are the demand for net-zero carbon emissions, the use of blockchain technology, the integration of carbon credits with ESG objectives, growth in nature-based solutions, and improved standards for verifying and certifying carbon credits.





The rise in green investment is anticipated to drive the expansion of the carbon credit trading platform market in the future. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in its World Energy Investment 2023 report that global clean energy investments rose from $1.61 trillion in 2022 to $1.74 trillion in 2023. Thus, the rise in green investment is contributing to the growth of the carbon credit trading platform market.



Leading companies in the carbon credit trading platform market are concentrating on creating advanced technologies such as digitized tracking and trading platforms to support international carbon token trade. For instance, in December 2023, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), both based in the UAE, introduced a blockchain-based carbon tracking and trading platform. This platform simplifies international trade in carbon tokens and advances efforts to cut carbon emissions, aligning with the UAE's Vision 2021 for enhanced environmental sustainability and net-zero emissions, as well as COP28's aim to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable economy. Blockchain technology accurately tracks carbon emissions by recording them with public or private organizations globally.



In November 2022, Mubadala Investment Company, a UAE-based private equity firm, purchased AirCarbon Exchange for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition supports the expansion of environmental commodities trading by enabling businesses and investors to participate in voluntary carbon markets and finance climate action. AirCarbon Exchange, based in Singapore, offers a carbon credit trading platform.



Europe was the largest region in the carbon credit trading platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the carbon credit trading platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The countries covered in the carbon credit trading platform market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Report Scope



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for carbon credit trading platform? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? This report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Voluntary Carbon Market; Regulated Carbon Market

2) By Platform Type: Exchange Platforms; Registry Platforms

3) By Application: Cap and Trade; Baseline and Credit

4) By End-Use Industry: Industrials; Utilities; Energy; Petrochemical; Aviation; Other End-Use Industries



Key Companies Mentioned: StoneX Group Inc; S&P Global Inc.; Intercontinental Exchange Inc.; Nasdaq Inc.; European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.





Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $0.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

StoneX Group Inc

S&P Global Inc.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.

Nasdaq Inc.

European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)

Xpansiv

APX Inc.

Blue Source LLC

Verra

Carbon Trade Exchange

ClimateTrade

Veridium Labs

Gold Standard

Global Carbon Council

Likvidi

Toucan

South Pole

Karbone

Climate Impact X

Carbonplace

EKI Energy Services Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ppyi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment