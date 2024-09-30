Thermo Compression Forming Market Global Forecast to 2029, with Leading Player Profiles for Flextech, Janco, Formed Solutions, Core Molding Technologies and More

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermo Compression Forming Market by Foam Type (Thermoplastic Foam, Needle-Punch Nonwovens, Light Weight Glass Mat Thermoplastic), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Medical, Electrical & Electronics) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thermo Compression Forming Market size is projected to reach USD 13.37 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.0% from USD 11 billion in 2024. North America is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the thermo compression forming market in 2024.

The thermo compression forming market has been segmented based on foam type (Thermoplastic Foam, Needle-Punch Nonwovens, and Light Weight Glass Mat Thermoplastic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, and Other End-use Industries) and by Region.



Thermo compression forming techniques offers lightweight and durable components for various industrial applications due to their unique properties such as durability, flexibility, and excellent thermal resistance. Thermo compression forming techniques are advantageous to the automotive industry because these techniques are used to make lightweight parts like bumpers and body panels that improve performance and fuel efficiency. Industrialization and urbanization drive demand across sectors like automotive, aerospace, construction, and medical, the market for thermo compression forming expands correspondingly. Additionally, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in regions like North America, drive demand for thermo compression forming market in construction applications.



The US, by country is forecasted to be the fastest growing thermo compression forming market during the forecast period



Because of the advanced manufacturing sector and expanding demand for high-performance composite materials across multiple industries, the US is quickly emerging as the thermo compression forming market with the highest growth rate. Thermo compression forming is an affordable way to produce intricate parts with high precision, meeting the demands of the US automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries for lighter, stronger, and more efficient components.

The US possesses a strong research and development infrastructure that propels advancements in thermo compression technology and materials. The need for thermo compression forming, which can use resources efficiently and reduce waste, is further driven by the increased emphasis on sustainability and lowering manufacturing costs. This confluence of market demand, technology development, and supportive policies positions the US as a leader in this manufacturing segment.



Europe is likely to account for the second largest share of thermo compression forming market in terms of value



A combination of factors driving demand in the region is making Europe the second largest expanding market for thermo compression forming. The thermo compression forming processes are being used more often by the automotive and aerospace industries, two important sectors in Europe, to produce lightweight, high-strength composite parts that improve performance and fuel efficiency.



Since thermo compression forming complies with the requirements for lower emissions and material waste, this trend is further fueled by Europe's strict environmental legislation and the drive towards sustainable manufacturing processes. The region's potential for expansion is further enhanced by its well-established infrastructure and technological advancements in composite materials. As European manufacturers seek to leverage these benefits for competitive advantage, the adoption of thermo compression forming technologies is accelerating, positioning Europe as a significant player in this expanding market.



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the thermo compression forming market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the thermo compression forming market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about markets - the report analyses the thermo compression forming market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exclusive information about the new products & services untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the thermo compression forming market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like FLEXTECH (US), Janco, Inc. (US), Formed Solutions (US), and Core Molding Technologies (US) among other in the thermo compression forming market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 261 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Thermo Compression Forming Market

Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Type (Volume)

North American Thermo Compression Forming Market, By End-use Industry and Country (Volume)

Thermo Compression Forming Market: Developed vs. Developing Economies (Volume)

Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Country (Volume)

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Materials Upscaling Industrial Growth

Pressing Need for Weight Reduction in EVs

Technological Advancements in Manufacturing and Process Optimization

Restraints

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Thermo Compression Forming in Emerging Economies

Pressing Need for Advanced Composite Materials in Aerospace Industry

Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Polyurethane Foam Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Foam Cross-Linked Polypropylene (XLPP) Foam Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Complimentary Technologies Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blends Natural Fiber/Pp Blends

Adjacent Technologies Extrusion Molding Injection Molding



Case Study Analysis

Stahlin's Press Success Goes Well Beyond Design and Manufacturing

Influence of Compression Molding on Mechanical and Tribological Behavior of Hybrid Polymer Matrix Composites

Study of Compression Molding Method for Manufacturing Uhmwpe Liner

Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Type

Thermoplastic Foams Expanding Automotive Sector to Propel Demand Polyurethane Foam Cross-Linked Polyethylene (XLPE) Foam Cross-Linked Polypropylene (XLPP) Foam Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Foam Other Thermoplastic Foams

Needle-Punch Nonwovens High Use in Various Applications due to Several Distinctive Characteristics to Boost Market Growth Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blend Pet/Bicomponent Pet Blend Other Needle-Punch Nonwovens

Lightweight Glass Mat Thermoplastic (LWGMT) Ability to Significantly Reduce Component Weight and High Acoustic Resistance to Boost Demand



Thermo Compression Forming Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive Booming Automotive Sector to Drive Demand

Construction Increased Urbanization and Proactive Government-Led Investments in Construction Activities to Drive Demand

Aerospace Rising Passenger Traffic and Increasing Jet Demand to Drive Market

Medical Increasing Disposable Income and Changing Consumer Preferences to Drive Market

Electrical & Electronics Increasing Demand for High-Performance Components to Fuel Market Growth

Other End-use Industries

Thermo Compression Forming Market, by Region

China: Significant Growth in Sales and Manufacturing of Automobiles to Drive Demand

India: Increasing Infrastructure Development and Demand for Energy-Efficient Materials to Drive Market

Japan: Increasing Focus on Enhancing Reliability and Durability of Medical Devices to Fuel Market Growth

South Korea: Developing Aerospace Industry and Adoption of Lightweight Aircraft Components to Boost Demand

US: Expansion of Medical Sector to Boost Demand

Canada: Increasing Investments in Construction Industry to Fuel Demand

Mexico: Rising Investments in Infrastructure, Energy, and Commercial Construction Projects to Drive Market

Germany: Increasing Demand for Advanced Building Insulation Materials to Drive Market

UK: Increasing Demand for Lightweight, Durable, and Highly Efficient Materials to Drive Market

France: Innovations in Medical Sector to Drive Demand

Spain: Recovery of Construction Industry to Increase Demand

Italy: Substantial Growth in Medical Device Industry to Boost Market Growth

Brazil: Booming Consumer Market to Drive Demand

Argentina: Rising Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Development and Demand for High-End Medical Equipment to Fuel Market Growth

Saudi Arabia: Increased Investments in Construction Industry to Propel Demand

UAE: Expanding Electronics Industry to Drive Market

South Africa: Increasing Production of New Vehicles to Drive Market

Company Profiles

Flextech

Janco, Inc.

Intertech Products, Inc.

Formed Solutions

Core Molding Technologies

Ufp Technologies, Inc.

Ray Products Company Inc.

Engineered Plastic Products Inc.

Present Advanced Composites Inc.

Tooling Tech Group

Tech Plaastic Industrie

Toray Advanced Composites

Trident Components

Rco Engineering

The Platinum Tool Group

Sonfarrel Aerospace

Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing

Amraz Ltd.

Kt Plastics Incorporated

Rotational Molding of Utah

Redline Plastics

Chicago Gasket Co.

Haysite

Ami Plastics

Linecross

