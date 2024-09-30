South Africa Asset Management Industry Report 2024: Opportunities for Growth - Offshore Investments, ESG Products, and Crypto ETFs

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Management Industry in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the asset management industry in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the size of the industry, retirement fund assets under management, and issues such as outflows, reduced liquidity, returns, the country's low savings rate and regulation, including the introduction of the two-pot retirement system.

There is information on notable players, their performance, developments and corporate actions, and profiles of 34 companies including the Public Investment Corporation and the Government Employees Pension Fund, large private asset managers such as Ninety One, Allan Gray, Old Mutual Investment Group and Sanlam Investment Managers, and smaller fund managers such as Abax and Benguela Global Fund Managers.

Outlook



While asset management has been affected by slowing economic growth, negative investment sentiment and political uncertainty, market conditions have been gradually improving. The domestic savings industry is expected to continue to contract due to the poor economy, stagnant formal employment and households under pressure, exacerbated by the outflow of retirement and discretionary savings offshore. The industry may experience net outflows of 1% of assets under management following implementation of the two-pot retirement system. Asset managers are likely to continue investing in technology to mitigate the increase in input costs and increase their focus on responsible investing.



Trends



AI is being used to streamline operations, automate routine tasks and enhance compliance and client reporting. Asset managers are increasingly allocating more to alternative assets including private debt, hedge funds and private equity. Climate change has become a growing long-term risk. ESG is becoming a bigger consideration. Establishment by large asset managers of boutique asset managers. High interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty have fuelled an outflow of assets, while struggling consumers are reluctant to invest in a volatile market. Increased allocation to passive and rules-based strategies. Local crypto companies are looking to offer crypto asset investment products. Multi-managers are increasingly growing their share of AUM. Tokenisation is being considered by some asset managers.



Challenges



Emigration of wealthy South Africans. High interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty continue to dampen investor risk appetite. Operating costs are outstripping inflation. Political risk increased ahead of the elections and after the ANC failed to get a 50% majority. South Africa's low savings rate. The industry is still male-dominated. The net outflow of assets and the delisting trend on the JSE are growing concerns. The two-pot retirement system could lead to a significant outflow of funds. Transformation and BEE.



Introduction



Asset managers play an important role in growing and retaining investments on behalf of retail and institutional clients. Total assets under management of South African retirement funds grew in 2023. Several challenges threaten the country's savings pool, including the poor economy, reduced liquidity, political uncertainty, growing regulations and input costs, and increased emigration. Trends shaping the industry include the use of artificial intelligence, the growing importance of environmental, sustainability and governance and responsible investing and the increased role of alternative assets.



Opportunities



Assisting black asset managers. Cryptocurrency ETFs. ESG and sustainability-linked investment products. Hiring more women. Offshore investment products. The use of AI to streamline portfolio management. Tokenisation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1 Industry Value Chain

2.2 Geographic Position

2.3 Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1 State of the Industry

3.2 Key Trends

3.3 Key Issues

3.4 Notable Players

3.5 Corporate Actions

3.6 Regulations

3.7 Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1 Economic Environment

6.2 Labour

6.3 Environmental Issues

6.4 Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5 Government Support

6.6 Input Costs

6.7 Crime



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1 Competition

7.2 Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3 Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.2 Publications

11.3 Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

36One Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Abax Investments (Pty) Ltd

Aeon Investment Management (Pty) Ltd

Alexander Forbes Investments Ltd

All Weather Capital (Pty) Ltd

Allan Gray (Pty) Ltd

Aluwani Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd

Ashburton Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Benguela Global Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Cadiz Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Catalyst Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Coronation Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Fairtree Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Foord Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Futuregrowth Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Government Employees Pension Fund

Laurium Capital (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Africa Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Mandg Investments Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Matrix Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Nedgroup Investments (Pty) Ltd

Ninety One Sa (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Multi-Managers (Div Of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Ltd)

Psg Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Public Investment Corporation Soc Ltd

Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd

Sasfin Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd

Stanlib Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Taquanta Asset Managers (Pty) Ltd

Truffle Asset Management (Pty) Ltd

Visio Fund Management (Pty) Ltd

Vunani Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njp32y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.