Asia-Pacific Automated Sample Preparation Market Analysis Report 2024: Growing Emphasis on Optimizing Workflow Efficiency, Cutting Labor Expenses and Improving Result Accuracy

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Automated Sample Preparation Market (For Genomic Applications): Focus on Product, Application, End-User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific automated sample preparation market was valued at $317.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $969.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.81% between 2023 and 2033.

The rising need for high-throughput and standardized sample processing, particularly in fields like genomics, is fueling the expansion of the automated sample preparation market in Asia-Pacific. Automated sample preparation solutions are being adopted by laboratories throughout the region to improve and optimize their analytical workflows as research and diagnostic needs change.



Driven by the growing demand across multiple industries, especially in genomics, proteomics, and clinical diagnostics, for high-throughput, accurate, and standardized sample processing, the automated sample preparation market is expanding rapidly in the APAC region. As the area maintains its status as a center for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare, and scientific research, labs are looking for more dependable and effective ways to manage the increasing volume and complexity of samples.



Key procedures like extraction, purification, and analysis are streamlined by automated sample preparation technologies, which lowers the possibility of human error and boosts output. This change is particularly significant in the rapidly expanding research and diagnostic industries in Asia-Pacific, where prompt and accurate results are essential.



Further driving laboratories to embrace automation in order to meet changing diagnostic and therapeutic needs is the increase in research and development expenditures along with a growing focus on personalized medicine. Innovations in technology like microfluidics, robotic systems, and AI-driven automation are driving the market's growth in the area.



The automated sample preparation market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate, providing substantial prospects for major industry players, as there is a growing emphasis on optimizing workflow efficiency, cutting labor expenses, and improving result accuracy.



Market Segmentation

The Asia-Pacific automated sample preparation market has been segmented based on various categories, such as product type, application, and end user. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Segmentation by Product Type

Kits and Consumables

Instruments

Segmentation by Application

Research and Development

Diagnostics

Segmentation by End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The automated sample preparation market is a highly fragmented market, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the Asia-Pacific automated sample preparation market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

Raykol Group (XiaMen) Corp., Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 65 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $317.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $969.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Automated Sample Preparation Market Trend Analysis

1.1.2 Miniaturization of the Laboratory Automated Instruments

1.2 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Error Reduction and Improved Turnaround Time by Implementing Automated Sample Processing

1.6.1.2 Increased Demand for Automated Sample Preparation due to Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Staff

1.6.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Cancer Cases

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Integration with the Current Laboratory Setup a Complex Process

1.6.2.2 High Cost Associated with Automated Instruments

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Product Launches and Upgradation Creating an Opportunity for Growth in the Market

1.6.3.2 Increasing Opportunity for Automated Systems in Developing Countries



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 India

2.3.8 Australia

2.3.9 Japan

2.3.10 South Korea

2.3.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Raykol Group (XiaMen) Corp., Ltd.

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.2.6 Analyst View





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rs1bo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.