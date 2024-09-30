Sacred land of southern Confucianism marks 2575th birthday of Confucius with contemporary rituals

QUZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 28 marks the 2575th birth anniversary of the revered Chinese philosopher Confucius. The ceremonial event, which seeks to respect the sage and honor rituals as well as promote nationwide worship of Confucius to achieve universal harmony, took place in the eastern Chinese city of Quzhou, located in Zhejiang Province.



"This year, the Confucius worship ceremony has, for the first time, moved beyond the confines of the ancestral temple and taken place at the Confucius Cultural Square located in front of the temple," said Sheng Xiongsheng, director of Quzhou Southern Confucianism Development Center. "By doing so, it has opened up the participation to representatives from various sectors of society in the city's public space, enabling the general public to take part in honoring and worshiping Confucius."

In addition to expressing respect and admiration for Confucius and traditional culture through the rituals, this year's ceremony also launched an online initiative for Confucius worship, which has attracted widespread participation from individuals around the world and from all walks of life, according to Sheng.

Quzhou, with its long history and rich cultural heritage, is renowned as the southeastern gateway and the sacred land of southern Confucianism due to its status as the ancestral home and secondary hometown of Confucius and his descendants.

In the year 1129 AD, Kong Duanyou, the 48th direct descendant of Confucius, accompanied Emperor Gaozong of the Song Dynasty on his migration to region of Zhejiang, where they later received imperial authorization to establish a family temple in Quzhou.

Over the course of more than 800 years since then, the descendants of Confucius actively promoted the integration of Confucian culture into the cultural fabric of the region in the southern bank of the Yangtze River, giving rise to the renowned southern Confucianism. Their efforts have made significant contributions to the dissemination and development of Confucianism in southern China.

The tradition of worshiping Confucius originated during the Han Dynasty and has been passed down through successive generations. By the time of the Ming and Qing dynasties, the scale of the ritual had reached its peak, becoming a grand national event known as a great ceremony of the nation. In 2004, Quzhou revived the interrupted tradition of the Confucius worship ceremony, which had been discontinued for many years.

In contrast to traditional Confucius worship ceremonies, the Confucius worship ceremony in Quzhou stands out for its contemporary and down-to-earth approach. Participants don modern attire and observe modern etiquette, replacing the traditional offering of three types of livestock with the offering of five types of grains. The ceremony also replaces traditional music and dance with the recitation of excerpts from the Analects of Confucius. This contemporary and accessible approach, known as the contemporary and people-oriented Confucius worship, emphasizes the importance of adapting the ceremony to the present time. It encourages the abandonment of outdated rituals, promotes the wearing of modern clothing, and upholds the essence of Confucian philosophy.

In May 2011, the Confucius worship ceremony in Quzhou was officially included in the third batch of China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

It is worth mentioning that this year's Confucius worship ceremony in Quzhou has, for the first time, become a sub-venue event of the China International Confucius Culture Festival. It has undergone further innovative enhancements in terms of content and format.

In recent years, Quzhou, as the birthplace of Southern Confucianism and an important component of Zhejiang's Song Dynasty cultural heritage, has been committed to revitalizing its traditional cultural heritage and promoting the modern transformation of Confucianism.

Through innovative initiatives such as the Confucius worship ceremony and the Southern Confucianism season, Quzhou has successfully established the urban brand of a sacred land of southern Confucianism and a land with etiquette.

These efforts have not only enhanced the city's level of civilization and reputation but also injected new impetus into the high-quality development of the regional economy. By integrating Southern Confucianism into modern life, Quzhou fully demonstrates the contemporary and practical significance of this cultural heritage.

Source: Quzhou Southern Confucianism Culture Development Center