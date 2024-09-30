Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Report 2024: Specialized B2B Marketplaces, such as ManoMano for Building Materials, are Gaining Traction, Marking a Shift Towards Verticalization

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Venture capital investment in European B2B marketplaces has soared, exceeding USD 2.1 billion in 2023.

The Shift Towards Verticalization: Specialized B2B Marketplaces and Omnichannel Strategies

Specialized B2B marketplaces, such as ManoMano for building materials, are gaining traction, marking a shift towards verticalization. This trend contrasts with broader B2C approaches. Additionally, omnichannel strategies, exemplified by partnerships like Ankorstore and Comexposium, are enhancing the B2B experience by merging physical and digital sales channels.

Key Players Driving B2B Marketplace Innovation in Europe

In Europe, key players include eWorldTrade with its diverse products, BigBuy in dropshipping, Cdiscount expanding across Europe, and Alibaba facilitating global trade. Allegro also plays a vital role in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Role of AI and Digital Technologies in Accelerating B2B Marketplace Growth

The European B2B marketplace is rapidly digitizing, with over 250 active platforms in 2023. Despite economic challenges, AI adoption, as seen with Scoutbee, is transforming procurement by providing real-time market insights and improving decision-making for businesses.

Countries Covered:

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Questions Covered:

What is driving the growth of the B2B marketplace landscape in Europe?

Which B2B marketplace industry was the largest in Europe in 2023?

What was the biggest threat faced by B2B marketplaces in Europe in 2024?

Which European country had the most funded B2B marketplaces in 2023?

What are some top B2B marketplaces players in Europe?

Company Coverage:

Alibaba

Amazon Business

eBay

eWorldTrade

BigBuy

Cdiscount

Allegro

Scoutbee

TBAuctions

Surplex

Ankorstore

Comexposium

Zalando

Qogita

Mercateo

Wucato

ManoMano

AliExpress

Global Sources

Made in China

EC21

EC Plaza

DHgate

Etsy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Sector Overview

3.1. Regional

B2B E-Commerce Marketplace Trends, September 2024

Overview of B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, September 2024

Number of Annually Founded B2B Marketplaces, in Whole Numbers, & in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2013-2023

Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Funding Amount, in USD million, 2023e

Number of B2B Marketplaces, by Industry, in Whole Numbers, 2023e

Breakdown of Funded B2B Marketplaces, by Country of HQ Origin, 2023e

Share of "Freight And Logistics" Making Up the Total B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e

Share of "Food And Beverages" Making Up the Total Goods B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2023e

Share of B2B Buyers That Use B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces, in %, 2024e

Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, in %, 2024e

Share of E-Commerce Websites That Provide B2B Services, incl. B2B Marketplaces, That Ship Internationally in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Companies That Are Actively Developing Their B2B Marketplace Strategy, in %, 2024e

Share of Existing Enterprise Marketplaces That Will Be Engaged in B2B Transactions By the End of 2024 in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Buyers That Conduct Over One Quarter of Their Purchases on Online Marketplaces, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Buyers That Prefer Marketplaces Over Traditional Purchasing Arrangements, in %, 2023e

B2B Marketplaces That Prioritize User Experience (UX) And User Interface (UI) Projects to Retain Sellers vs. Buyers, in % of B2B Marketplaces, 2024e

Share of B2B Marketplaces That Use Value Added Services to Keep Sellers on the Marketplace, in %, 2023

Share of B2B Marketplaces That Said That The Biggest Threat Faced By Their Platform Today Is Competition From Traditional Offline Suppliers, in %, 2023

Troubles Faced by B2B E-Commerce Buyers on B2B Marketplaces, in % of B2B Buyers, 2024e

3.2. Scandinavia

Share of B2B Companies That Expect Sales to Happen Online, in %, 2024e

Share of B2B Companies That Generate Sales Through E-Commerce Platforms, in %, 2024e

4. Europe B2B E-Commerce Marketplaces Players Overview

4.1. Regional

Overview of Selected Top B2B Marketplaces, 2023e

4.2. UK

4.3. Germany

4.4. France

4.5. Netherlands

