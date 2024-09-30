Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size to reach an estimated USD 351 billion by 2034, growing at a 4.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2034 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. With growing awareness of environmental concerns, consumers and industries alike are shifting from plastic-based packaging to paper and paperboard alternatives. The market is anticipated to grow from USD 223.9 billion in 2024 to USD 351 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 4.6%.



The packaging industry is becoming more diversified with advancements in design, functionality, and material usage. The food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care sectors are primary contributors to the surge in demand for paper and paperboard packaging. The recyclability and biodegradability of these materials make them an ideal solution for businesses looking to reduce their environmental footprint.

Regionally, North America and Europe are leading in market share, but emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, driven by rapid industrialization and increased consumption of packaged goods, are expected to witness the highest growth rates. E-commerce and online retail are also fueling this expansion as the demand for sustainable packaging solutions escalates globally.

Government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly packaging and banning single-use plastics are further propelling the growth of the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market. This regulatory environment is encouraging innovations within the industry, including improved barrier properties and enhanced printing techniques that elevate the market’s appeal to various sectors.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is heavily influenced by global environmental movements and government legislation focusing on reducing plastic waste. This has created significant opportunities for companies to innovate in packaging design and materials. The increased consumption of packaged foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals is a primary driver of market demand. Furthermore, the e-commerce boom, accelerated by shifting consumer habits, is fostering increased usage of paperboard packaging for shipping and handling.

Additionally, emerging economies in Asia and Africa offer lucrative growth opportunities as their middle-class populations expand, fueling greater demand for packaged goods. Technological advancements, such as digital printing on paperboard, are also contributing to the market's growth by improving customization and branding opportunities for manufacturers.

“The Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is driven by sustainability trends, versatile across industries like food, pharma, and retail. Rising demand for eco-friendly solutions presents opportunities for innovation, compliance, and growth through tailored packaging solutions,” - says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 351 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%.

The demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions is driving market expansion across multiple sectors.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth due to rapid industrialization and increased demand for consumer goods.

Technological advancements in packaging materials and printing techniques are enhancing product innovation and design.

Component Insights:

The Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is segmented based on material type, including coated and uncoated materials, corrugated cardboard, and folding cartons. Among these, corrugated cardboard dominates the market due to its widespread use in transportation and shipping sectors. The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user segment, while the healthcare sector is showing steady growth, particularly in pharmaceutical packaging applications.

Who is the Biggest Vendor of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market in the World?

International Paper is recognized as the largest vendor in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market globally. The company's extensive product portfolio, sustainability initiatives, and strong presence in key markets make it a dominant player in the industry. Other notable competitors include WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, and Mondi Group, all of whom are driving innovations in sustainable packaging solutions.

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 223.9 Billion Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 351 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.6% Key Regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Leading Vendor International Paper Major End-use Industries Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Electronics, E-commerce

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Environmental Concerns: A heightened focus on sustainability is pushing companies to switch to eco-friendly packaging solutions. Government Regulations: Policies promoting the use of recyclable and biodegradable materials are acting as major growth catalysts. E-commerce Growth: The rapid expansion of online retail is driving increased demand for durable, lightweight paperboard packaging. Customization & Branding: Advances in digital printing are allowing companies to create personalized packaging, enhancing consumer engagement.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The competitive landscape of the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market is shaped by several key players, including International Paper, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa, and Mondi Group. These companies hold a substantial share due to their global reach, diverse product offerings, and sustainability initiatives. Smaller regional players are also entering the market, driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Country-Wise Insights

Country Forecast CAGR (2024-2034) Key Growth Drivers United States 4.9% Extensive use in food & beverage, retail, and e-commerce sectors. Eco-friendly and recyclable materials align with consumer preferences. Japan 5.1% Strong demand in pharmaceutical and electronics industries due to packaging's reliability and adaptability. China 5.3% Booming online retail industry and rapid industrialization boost usage in food, beverage, and e-commerce packaging. United Kingdom 5.0% Focus on eco-friendly and recyclable materials, particularly in retail and food packaging applications. South Korea 6.6% Commitment to innovation with extensive usage in electronics, cosmetics, and retail sectors. Advanced technology drives market growth.

Growth Drivers:

Sustainability Initiatives: Increasing pressure on companies to adopt sustainable practices is boosting the demand for paper-based packaging.

Increasing pressure on companies to adopt sustainable practices is boosting the demand for paper-based packaging. Consumer Preferences: The growing consumer preference for environmentally conscious products is shaping the future of packaging.

The growing consumer preference for environmentally conscious products is shaping the future of packaging. Technological Advancements: Innovations in packaging materials and printing techniques are driving the adoption of paper and paperboard packaging across industries.



Key Companies Profiled

Amcor Ltd.

ITC Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

RockTenn Company

Clearwater Paper Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

DS Smith Plc.

Mondi Group

Metsa Group

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Georgia-Pacific LLC



Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Key Segments of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Industry Survey

By Type:

Corrugated Boxes

Boxboard

Paper Bag



By Grade:

Folding Boxboard

Solid Bleached Sulfate

White Line Chipboard

Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Französische Übersetzung -

Le marché mondial des emballages en papier et carton connaît une croissance soutenue, tirée par la demande croissante de solutions d’emballage durables et respectueuses de l’environnement. Avec une prise de conscience croissante des préoccupations environnementales, les consommateurs et les industries délaissent les emballages à base de plastique au profit d’alternatives en papier et carton. Le marché devrait passer de 223,9 milliards USD en 2024 à 351 milliards USD d’ici 2034, ce qui reflète un TCAC stable de 4,6 %.

L'industrie de l'emballage se diversifie de plus en plus grâce aux avancées en matière de conception, de fonctionnalité et d'utilisation des matériaux. Les secteurs de l'alimentation et des boissons, de la santé et des soins personnels sont les principaux contributeurs à la forte demande d'emballages en papier et en carton. La recyclabilité et la biodégradabilité de ces matériaux en font une solution idéale pour les entreprises qui cherchent à réduire leur empreinte environnementale.

Au niveau régional, l’Amérique du Nord et l’Europe sont en tête en termes de parts de marché, mais les marchés émergents d’Asie-Pacifique, stimulés par une industrialisation rapide et une consommation accrue de produits emballés, devraient connaître les taux de croissance les plus élevés. Le commerce électronique et la vente au détail en ligne alimentent également cette expansion, car la demande de solutions d’emballage durables augmente à l’échelle mondiale.

Les réglementations gouvernementales encourageant l'utilisation d'emballages écologiques et interdisant les plastiques à usage unique stimulent encore davantage la croissance du marché des emballages en papier et en carton. Cet environnement réglementaire encourage les innovations au sein de l'industrie, notamment l'amélioration des propriétés barrières et des techniques d'impression améliorées qui augmentent l'attrait du marché pour divers secteurs.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités :

Le marché de l'emballage en papier et carton est fortement influencé par les mouvements environnementaux mondiaux et la législation gouvernementale axée sur la réduction des déchets plastiques. Cela a créé d'importantes opportunités pour les entreprises d'innover dans la conception et les matériaux d'emballage. La consommation accrue d' aliments, de boissons et de produits pharmaceutiques emballés est l'un des principaux moteurs de la demande du marché. En outre, l'essor du commerce électronique, accéléré par l'évolution des habitudes de consommation, favorise l'utilisation accrue d'emballages en carton pour l'expédition et la manutention.

En outre, les économies émergentes d'Asie et d'Afrique offrent des opportunités de croissance lucratives à mesure que leurs classes moyennes augmentent, ce qui alimente une demande accrue de produits emballés. Les avancées technologiques, telles que l'impression numérique sur carton, contribuent également à la croissance du marché en améliorant les possibilités de personnalisation et de valorisation de la marque pour les fabricants.

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude de marché :

Le marché mondial des emballages en papier et carton devrait atteindre 351 milliards USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 4,6 %.

La demande de solutions d’emballage durables et recyclables stimule l’expansion du marché dans de nombreux secteurs.

L’Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître la plus forte croissance en raison d’une industrialisation rapide et d’une demande accrue de biens de consommation.

Les progrès technologiques dans les matériaux d’emballage et les techniques d’impression améliorent l’innovation et la conception des produits.

Informations sur les composants :

Le marché de l'emballage en papier et carton est segmenté en fonction du type de matériau, notamment les matériaux couchés et non couchés, le carton ondulé et les cartons pliants. Parmi ceux-ci, le carton ondulé domine le marché en raison de son utilisation généralisée dans les secteurs du transport et de l'expédition. L'industrie agroalimentaire est le plus grand segment d'utilisateurs finaux, tandis que le secteur de la santé affiche une croissance constante, notamment dans les applications d'emballage pharmaceutique .

Le marché de l'emballage en papier et carton est porté par les tendances en matière de développement durable, et s'étend à des secteurs tels que l'alimentation, la pharmacie et la vente au détail. La demande croissante de solutions respectueuses de l'environnement offre des opportunités d'innovation, de conformité et de croissance grâce à des solutions d'emballage sur mesure . Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur sur le marché des emballages en papier et carton au monde ?

International Paper est reconnu comme le plus grand fournisseur mondial sur le marché de l'emballage en papier et carton. Le vaste portefeuille de produits de l'entreprise, ses initiatives en matière de développement durable et sa forte présence sur les marchés clés en font un acteur dominant du secteur. Parmi ses autres concurrents notables figurent WestRock, Smurfit Kappa et Mondi Group, qui sont tous à l'origine d'innovations dans les solutions d'emballage durables.

Opportunités de marché :

Préoccupations environnementales : L’accent accru mis sur la durabilité pousse les entreprises à adopter des solutions d’emballage respectueuses de l’environnement. Réglementations gouvernementales : Les politiques favorisant l’utilisation de matériaux recyclables et biodégradables agissent comme des catalyseurs de croissance majeurs. Croissance du commerce électronique : l’expansion rapide de la vente au détail en ligne entraîne une demande accrue d’emballages en carton durables et légers. Personnalisation et image de marque : les progrès de l’impression numérique permettent aux entreprises de créer des emballages personnalisés, améliorant ainsi l’engagement des consommateurs.

Principales entreprises et informations sur les parts de marché :

Le paysage concurrentiel du marché des emballages en papier et carton est façonné par plusieurs acteurs clés, notamment International Paper, WestRock, Smurfit Kappa et Mondi Group. Ces entreprises détiennent une part substantielle en raison de leur portée mondiale, de leur offre de produits diversifiée et de leurs initiatives en matière de développement durable. De plus petits acteurs régionaux entrent également sur le marché, poussés par la demande croissante de solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement.

Moteurs de croissance :

Initiatives en matière de développement durable : La pression croissante exercée sur les entreprises pour qu’elles adoptent des pratiques durables stimule la demande d’emballages à base de papier.

La pression croissante exercée sur les entreprises pour qu’elles adoptent des pratiques durables stimule la demande d’emballages à base de papier. Préférences des consommateurs : La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les produits respectueux de l’environnement façonne l’avenir de l’emballage.

La préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les produits respectueux de l’environnement façonne l’avenir de l’emballage. Progrès technologiques : Les innovations dans les matériaux d’emballage et les techniques d’impression favorisent l’adoption d’emballages en papier et en carton dans tous les secteurs.



Profil des principales entreprises

Amcor Ltée.

ITC Ltée.

Cascades inc.

Société RockTenn

Société de papier Clearwater

Société d'emballage d'Amérique

DS Smith Plc.

Groupe Mondi

Groupe Metsa

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd

Georgia-Pacific LLC



Accédez à des informations complètes sur le marché – Explorez le rapport complet maintenant : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market

Enquête sur les principaux segments de l'industrie de l'emballage en papier et en carton

Par type :

Boîtes en carton ondulé

Carton pour boîtes

Sac en papier



Par niveau :

Carton pour boîtes pliantes

Sulfate blanchi solide

Panneau de particules White Line

Carton Kraft non blanchi couché

Autres



Par région :

Amérique du Nord

l'Amérique latine

Europe de l'Ouest

Europe de l'Est

Asie du Sud et Pacifique

Asie de l'Est

Moyen-Orient et Afrique



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

