Algeria Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report, 2024-2029 - Top Three Operators Djezzy, Mobilis, and Ooredoo Algeria Accounted for 100% of Total Mobile Subscriptions in 2024

This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Algeria today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom service revenue in the Algeria will increase at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2024-2029, primarily supported by growth in mobile data and fixed broadband service segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at the robust CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, driven by growing mobile data consumption, increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, growing adoption of 4G services as telcos promote plans with no additional cost of extra data allowances, and the anticipated launch of 5G services, where telcos can propose high ARPU data plans.

Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024-2029, thanks to growing adoption of fixed broadband services and improving fixed broadband network coverage.



The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Algeria.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

1. Market Highlights

2. Operating Environment

3. Telecom Services Market Outlook

4. Mobile Services Market

5. Fixed Services Market

6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Mobilis

Djezzy

Ooredoo Algeria

Algerie Telecom

