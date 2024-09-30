Bolivia Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector (2024-2028) - Bolivia Targets 40% of Global Lithium Battery Market by 2030 with $1.4 Billion Investment in Lithium Production

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bolivia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into Bolivia's construction industry, including:

Bolivia's construction industry growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Bolivia's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Bolivia's construction industry is expected to register an annual growth of 2.8% in real terms in 2024, driven by investments into transport infrastructure, mining, and the energy sector. Following the 2024 Budget, the government allocated BOB265.6 billion ($38.4 billion) for spending in 2024, which marked an 8.9% increase compared to the 2023 Budget. According to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica (INE), the gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) rose by 5.7% in 2023, this came after an annual growth of 5.6% in 2022.

Additionally, in March 2024, the Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF), the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, approved BOB1.7 billion ($240 million) worth of loans for Bolivia. This funding will be managed by the Ministry of Environment and Water and will support the Resilient Dams program, which aims to construct and improve dam systems as well as other related water storage and regulation infrastructure.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, between 2025 and 2028, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth of 4.6% in real terms, supported by investments in the mining sector, helping the government achieve its goal to establish the nation as the "lithium capital of the world". The government hopes to achieve this by significantly increasing lithium production and supplying 40% of global lithium batteries by 2030.

The Chinese investment company, Citic Guoan, and the Russian mining company, Uranium One Group, inked two agreements in June 2024 to develop two lithium carbonate factories in Uyuni and Pastos Grandes. With an annual production target of at least 45,000 tons of lithium, these projects will require a total expenditure of BOB9.7 billion ($1.4 billion).



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Bolivia:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Bolivia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2pjrp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.