Silvaco Appoints Candace Jackson as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvaco Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SVCO) (“Silvaco” or the “Company”), a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced the appointment of Candace Jackson as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective September 23, 2024.



Ms. Jackson joins Silvaco with 15 years of progressively senior experience, both in-house and in private practice at world-class global law firms. As SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Silvaco, she will provide strategic, business-centric, cross-border legal advice across the full spectrum of legal issues while also playing a pivotal role in supporting Silvaco's continued global expansion and innovation initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Candace to Silvaco,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco Group. “Her proven expertise in corporate law and governance aligns perfectly with our company’s vision as we continue to lead the industry in providing breakthrough technologies for semiconductor design and development. Candace’s guidance will be invaluable as we navigate the future of innovation.”

Before joining Silvaco, Ms. Jackson served as Deputy General Counsel of global semiconductor design firm Synaptics Incorporated, where she oversaw the legal function and counseled the business on a wide range of legal issues. Ms. Jackson also served as Assistant General Counsel of US Foods Holding Corp., a national food distribution company, where she was instrumental in leading the company’s IPO and the exit of its controlling stockholders, while also establishing its securities and corporate governance function. In private practice, Ms. Jackson was a senior associate in the capital markets practice of law firm Mayer Brown LLP where she provided securities and corporate governance counsel and led capital raising transactions for public companies of all sizes. There, she helped to build the firm’s Public Companies and Corporate Governance practice.

“I am honored to join Silvaco at such an exciting time in the company’s history. This role presents a unique opportunity to build a best-in-class legal function within a company which is at the forefront of innovation in semiconductor technology,” said Ms. Jackson. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Silvaco as we pursue initiatives and develop corporate strategies that support the Company’s mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions to the industry.”

Ms. Jackson holds a Juris Doctor degree from Emory University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from the University of Michigan. In her new role, she will report directly to Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco and will be a key member of the executive leadership team.

About Silvaco

Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" provisions of those sections. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

