Perspective Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced the Company will present updated preclinical data on PSV359 at the 37th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (“EANM”), which is being held in Hamburg, Germany, from October 19-23, 2024. Presentations regarding certain of the Company’s other assets, including results based on investigator-initiated use of certain of those assets, will also be made at EANM.

Descriptions of these presentations are provided in the table below. The abstract book is available online at https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-024-06838-z.

Presenter Abstract Title Presentation Details Perspective Update on PSV-359 Brianna S. Cagle, PhD Preclinical evaluation and first-in-human imaging of [203/212Pb]Pb-PSV359, a novel cyclic peptide targeting fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP) Abstract ID: OP-473

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Featured Session: Radiopharmaceutical Sciences + Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee: FAP Therapies: Mechanisms and Response

Session Date: Monday, October 21, 2024

Session Time: 6:05 PM Perspective Update on VMT-α-NET D. Liu, PhD



Impact of molar activity on [203Pb]Pb-VMT-α-NET biodistribution profile in mice bearing neuroendocrine tumor xenograft



Abstract ID: OP-020

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session: Featured Session: Translational Molecular Imaging & Therapy Committee + Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Committee: Tracer (Pharmaco) Kinetics

Session Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Session Time: 8:00 AM Investigator-Led Research on VMT-α-NET Dharmender Malik Interim results of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET Targeted Alpha Therapy in Metastatic Gastro-entero-pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: First In-human Clinical Results on Safety and Efficacy Presentation #: OP-256 Session #: 611

Session Title: Theranostics Track - TROP Session: Oncology & Theranostics Committee: Neuroendocrine Therapy

Session Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Session Time: 4:45-6:15 PM

Session Hall: Hall Y1-Y3 Dharmender Malik Image guided evaluation of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET in metastatic Neuroendocrine tumors: Bio distribution and Dosimetry ePoster #: EP-0929

Session #: EP-58 Investigator-Led Preclinical Research Dongyoul Lee Evaluation and Design of New Chelators using Density Functional Theory Modeling: Implications for Improved Performance of 203Pb/212Pb-based Theranostic for Cancers ePoster #: EP-0993

Session #: EP-62 Jung Woo Byun Development of 203Pb Labeled SSTR-Targeting Peptides as Surrogates for 212Pb Labeled Radiopharmaceuticals ePoster #: EP-0102

Session #: EP-04

PSV359

The Company will present updated preclinical data on PSV359, a novel cyclic peptide targeting fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP) and a molecular linker to a lead-specific chelator.

An oral presentation combining first-in-human SPECT/CT images generated by an independent investigator using [203Pb]Pb-PSV359, along with updated analysis of preclinical studies of [212Pb]Pb-PSV359 conducted by the Company, will be presented.

[212Pb]VMT-α-NET for the Treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)

The Company has been informed that two updated analyses based on investigator-led clinical research of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in India have been accepted for presentation by the EANM conference. The investigator enrolled adult patients with histologically confirmed gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (“GEP-NETs”) and metastatic medullary thyroid carcinomas. The most recent prior public update of this patient series was during the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging ("SNMMI") Annual Meeting in June 2024.

The investigator informed the Company that an oral presentation will be provided on the GEP-NET patients as of a later cut-off date than the cut-off date for the SNMMI conference. The analysis presented at SNMMI was based on 10 GEP-NET patients plus 3 patients with other SSTR2+ tumors as of a data cutoff date of May 31, 2024.





An ePoster to be presented at the conference will focus on the biodistribution and image-guided dosimetric estimates of the [212Pb]VMT-α-NET. Dosimetry data presented during SNMMI was based on two patients.





About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides, which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

