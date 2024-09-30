Ross Ramsey Joins Eller Group

Austin, TX, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eller Group announced the addition of Ross Ramsey to its team of best-in-class crisis, litigation and public affairs communications consultants.

“Ross brings deep knowledge of Texas, strategic thinking and world-class writing skills to our team,” said Jeff Eller, founder and CEO of the Eller Group. “He’s a great addition to a strong team.”

Ramsey co-founded The Texas Tribune in 2009 and served as its executive editor until his retirement in 2022. He is well-known for his insightful columns on politics, government and public policy and for raising the bar on how Texas politics is covered and discussed.

Before joining the Tribune, he was editor and co-owner of Texas Weekly, reporting on the state government and the politicians running it. In the mid-1990s, he did a 28-month stint in government with the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Before that, he reported for the Houston Chronicle’s Austin Bureau, for the Dallas Times Herald (on the business desk in Dallas and later as Austin bureau chief), as a Dallas-based freelancer for regional and national magazines and newspapers, and for radio stations in Denton and Dallas.

About the Eller Group

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Austin-based Eller Group offers industry-leading expertise in public affairs, media relations, professional crisis management, litigation communications and crisis preparation. The Eller Group provides a wide spectrum of communications counsel and public affairs strategies, collaboratively blending decades of experience with existing client resources to optimize outcomes.