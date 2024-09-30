Polychain-backed Talus Network Launches Nexus: The First Fully Onchain Agentic Framework for Autonomous AI on Blockchain

Los Angeles, C, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talus Network, high-throughput L1 blockchain backed by industry leaders Polychain Capital, dao5 and others, is launching Nexus—the world’s first fully onchain agentic framework for autonomous AI on blockchain. Nexus is a framework that helps coordinate and manage Talus AI agents, allowing them to operate, make decisions, and execute tasks without human oversight. These agents live onchain and can perform tasks on the user’s behalf.





Decentralized AI's Potential Across Industries

Nexus is designed to transform how AI agents operate on the blockchain, enabling them to perform tasks such as:

-Executing financial transactions autonomously

-Streamlining DAO decision-making processes

-Delivering personalized healthcare solutions

-Revolutionizing DeFi with intelligent portfolio management

-Enhancing gaming experiences through advanced NPC control

Built with Developers in Mind

Built on Sui's MoveVM, Nexus offers:

-Superior performance and security

-A flexible, modular tech stack

-Python SDK for seamless Web2 AI developer integration





Backed, Built, and Supported by Industry Giants

Tekin Salimi, Founder at dao5, emphasizes the potential: “Multi-agent systems with advanced tools and digital asset capabilities will drive the next wave of innovation. We invested in Talus for its potential to enable composable, transparent, and verifiable onchain agents.”

Mike Hanono, Founder and CEO of Talus, shares the vision: “Talus is uniting blockchain leaders to shape the future of AI agents on blockchain. Partners like Ankr, Babylon, and Union provide the foundation to scale and secure this framework, while SphereOne, CharacterX, Stream, and others unlock new avenues for smart agent adoption. Together, we’re building an ecosystem where blockchain and AI converge, empowering developers and users to leverage autonomous AI agents.”

Addressing Web2 AI Limitations

Talus Network highlights critical issues in the Web2 AI landscape: the centralization of AI control among a few dominant players and the lack of composability within AI systems. This concentration restricts access and empowerment for the broader community, which creates inequitable economic benefits, privacy concerns, and a lack of transparency in AI systems. This lack of composability prevents developers from building truly powerful agents. Talus Network addresses these challenges by enabling AI agents to autonomously operate and evolve on a high-throughput L1 blockchain, democratizing ownership and control.

New Standards in Decentralized AI Development

Talus has also been accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program, providing Talus with access to Google’s advanced AI technologies and scalable cloud infrastructure, enhancing the development of its decentralized ecosystem for self-improving AI agents. Talus Network is working to establish Nexus as the standard for onchain AI agent development. With backing from investors such as Polychain Capital, and more than 20 partnerships, Talus Network aims to build an ecosystem where onchain AI agents drive innovation across DeFi, DAOs, and more.

Join the DeAI Revolution

Developers and builders, ready to shape the future of AI on the blockchain? Fill out Talus developer interest form and be a part of this journey.

For everyone excited about the future of crypto and AI: Visit Talus's website to stay updated on the latest developments.

About Talus Network

Talus Network is a next-generation L1 blockchain for building onchain multi-agent systems. Talus empowers visionaries to create innovative consumer apps that combine blockchain and AI agents to reshape digital experiences. Through Talus’ agent-powered applications, users can enhance every aspect of their digital lives, helping them achieve their fullest potential in a transparent, decentralized ecosystem.

Stay up-to-date with the latest developments by following Talus on Twitter, Discord, and GitHub.