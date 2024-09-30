Nurix Therapeutics Announces Presentations at Discovery on Target Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, today announced three oral presentations at the 22nd Annual Discovery on Target conference, being held September 30 – October 3, 2024, in Boston, MA.



“The presentations at Discovery on Target highlight Nurix’s ability to repeatedly address difficult-to-drug target classes including E3 ligases and transcription factors using our DELigase platform,” said Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix. “In addition, we are continuing to expand our knowledge of the properties that govern degrader brain penetration, as exemplified by our NX-5948 program.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Rational Discovery of a Small Molecule Intramolecular Glue Inhibitor of CBL-B that Enhances T-cell Function

Presenting author: Stefan Gajewski, Ph.D.

Date and time: Tuesday, October 1, 10:05 AM ET

Description: Casitas B lymphoma-b (CBL-B) is a RING-type E3 ubiquitin ligase that plays an important role in regulating T cell function. Loss of CBL-B is associated with enhanced T and NK cell activity which makes it an interesting target for immuno-oncology drug development. We present a rational approach to discover and optimize small molecule inhibitors for CBL-B that elicit a potent T cell activation and antitumor activity.

Title: The Evolving Chemical Space of Bi-functional Degraders Targeting the CNS

Presenting author: Wylie S. Palmer, Ph.D.

Date and time: Tuesday, October 1, 5:05 PM ET

Description: Bi-functional degraders occupy beyond-rule-of-five chemical space where established rules for drug-likeness cannot easily be applied. In contrast to approved CNS drugs, bi-functional degraders violate most metrics, particularly molecular weight, yet we routinely observe brain penetrance in our programs. For example, NX-5948, a clinical stage orally bioavailable BTK degrader shows CNS exposure and activity both preclinically and clinically. This presentation will explore our evolving understanding of targeting the CNS using degraders.

Title: Screening DNA Binding Proteins with DNA Encoded Libraries

Presenting author: Christopher B. Phelps, Ph.D.

Date and time: Thursday, October 3, 11:45 AM ET

Description: Transcription factors are historically a challenging target class to drug. Although DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) have become a staple for ligand discovery, transcription factors and other proteins that specifically bind DNA present distinct challenges for DEL technology. Nurix has developed a broadly applicable approach for applying affinity selection and informatic methods to transcription factors, and these methods have yielded tractable hits for the EWS-FLI1 fusion oncoprotein.

The slides for these presentations may be accessed beginning on October 1, 2024, via links in the Scientific Resources section of the Nurix website.

About NX-5948

NX-5948 is an investigational, orally bioavailable degrader of BTK that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies. Additional information on the Phase 1a/b clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05131022).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2024, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Jason Kantor, Ph.D.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

ir@nurixtx.com

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com

Media

Aljanae Reynolds

Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors

areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com