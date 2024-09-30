Behavioral Rehabilitation Market to Reach $777.2 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Behavioral Rehabilitation Market by Behavioral Disorder (Anxiety Disorder, Mood Disorder, Substance Abuse Disorder, Personality Disorder and Attention Deficit Disorder), and Healthcare setting (Outpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation, Inpatient Behavioral Rehabilitation and Residential Behavioral Rehabilitation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the behavioral rehabilitation market was valued at $421.5 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $777.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2033.



Prime determinants of growth

Gowing number of cases for mental health disorder, and availability of customized treatment plans are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high treatment cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global behavioral rehabilitation market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $421.5 billion Market Size in 2033 $777.2 billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Behavioral Disorder, Healthcare setting, and Region Drivers Increasing prevalence of mental health disorders

Rise in government initiatives and funding

Availability of customized treatment plans Opportunities Continuous technological advancements Restraints High treatment cost

Segment Highlights

Increases in prevalence of anxiety disorders and mood disorder

The increasing prevalence of anxiety and mood disorders is significantly driving the behavioral rehabilitation market. Rising cases of these mental health conditions have led to greater demand for specialized treatment programs. This surge underscores the need for comprehensive rehabilitation services, including therapy and support, to address the growing mental health crisis effectively.

Outpatient healthcare settings for behavioral rehabilitation

Outpatient healthcare settings for behavioral rehabilitation are increasingly preferred due to their flexibility and convenience. Patients can receive necessary therapy and support while maintaining their daily routines, reducing the stigma associated with inpatient treatment. Additionally, outpatient programs often provide a cost-effective alternative, making mental health care more accessible to a broader population.

Regional Outlook

The behavioral rehabilitation market shows robust growth across North America and Europe, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising mental health awareness. In Asia-Pacific, increasing government initiatives and healthcare investments are expanding market opportunities. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging with improving healthcare access and growing awareness.

Key Players

Acadia Healthcare

AAC Holdings Inc.

Aurora Behavioral Health System

Behavioral Health Group

Haven Behavioral Healthcare Inc.

Magellan Health Inc.

Niznik Behavioral Health

Promises Behavioral Health

Springstone Inc.

Universal Health Services Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global behavioral rehabilitation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Behavioral Rehabilitation Market Worldwide

In June 2023, Mount Sinai Health System inaugurated the newly constructed Mount Sinai-Behavioral Health Center, located at 45 Rivington Street in Lower Manhattan. The facility is aimed to transform behavioral health care in New York City by serving as a comprehensive one-stop shop for mental health care, substance use treatment, and primary care.

