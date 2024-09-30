Novellia and University of Alabama at Birmingham Study Examines Biomarker Testing Practices for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

- Research study presented at the 2024 ASCO Quality Care Symposium uses Novellia's AI-enabled technology and personal health record platform to unlock insights that can inform patient care -

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novellia, Inc., an AI-enabled personal health data company dedicated to bridging the gap between real-world patient experience and precision healthcare, announced initial results from its IMPACT-NSCLC: Innovative Machine-learning Protocols for Accurate Clinical biomarker Testing in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) research study taking place at the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The data were presented in a poster session at the 2024 ASCO Quality Care Symposium.

The two-part research study is designed to leverage Novellia’s AI-enabled technology to unlock insights from comprehensive, longitudinal health records authorized by patients to help advance scientific research. Part 1, presented in the poster, involves a retrospective analysis of deidentified UAB NSCLC patient health records to uncover practice patterns and factors influencing biomarker testing. The initial data analysis (n=31) found that more NSCLC patients received liquid biopsy (91.42%) at diagnosis than tissue testing (68.57%). Notably, treatment was often initiated before full biomarker testing was completed in both academic (26.92%) and community center (55.55%) settings. Part 2 will be a prospective analysis of patient medical records to develop, implement and evaluate targeted interventions based on findings in Part 1, with the goal of improving biomarker testing rates in academic and community settings.

“We sometimes have a limited view into patients’ records before they are referred into our care, which means it can be tough to determine whether biomarker tests have been completed and to then get access to those results. This is a serious issue for advanced lung cancer patients, since biomarker tests can help identify who might qualify for targeted cancer treatments,” said Dr. Aakash Desai, MBBS, MPH, Assistant Professor of Medicine at the O'Neal Cancer Center, University of Alabama Birmingham and leading principal investigator of the research. “It is our hope that linking and unifying a patient’s complete medical journey will allow us to gain insights that help us improve biomarker testing rates and outcomes for our NSCLC patients.”

Novellia's AI-enabled data platform integrates across tens of thousands of healthcare centers, which means patients are able to centralize their full health history from multiple sites seamlessly. This allows researchers to quickly unify and analyze fragmented longitudinal, real-world health data to detect patterns and identify critical care gaps that traditional EMR and real-world data solutions miss.

The IMPACT-NSCLC research study is sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo, a global healthcare company and maker of a treatment for NSCLC.

“Oncologists are on the front lines caring for their patients every day so the more informed they are, the more they can help improve outcomes overall,” said Shashi Shankar, CEO and Co-Founder of Novellia. “We’re proud to be partnering with UAB and Daiichi Sankyo on the IMPACT-NSCLC study to harness our platform technology at the community level to encourage evidence-based practices and optimize biomarker testing to inform personalized treatment decisions.”

Part two of the IMPACT-NSCLC is underway and will be presented at a future medical meeting.

About Novellia

Novellia is an AI-enabled personal health data company that empowers patients to take control of their health information with an advanced health record portal, offering the unique opportunity to contribute their anonymized data to help advance scientific research. Novellia provides researchers with comprehensive, longitudinal patient-authorized health data that delivers unparalleled real-world insights to industry and healthcare systems to accelerate research and advance innovation. To learn more visit https://novellia.com .