MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies Partners With Keep A Breast Foundation to Promote Breast Cancer Screening Education

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies announced its second annual collaboration with the Keep A Breast Foundation (“KAB”) to continue advancing breast cancer awareness education and supporting the millions of people affected by the disease. The initiative includes redesigned product packaging and a campaign to foster KAB’s mission of reducing breast cancer risk through education, with a focus on early detection. Betty’s Eddie's all-natural, cannabis fruit chews, handcrafted to suit a variety of specific effects, is one of the award-winning brands produced and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).



To commemorate the campaign and raise visibility for KAB’s mission, Betty’s Eddies will once again launch a limited-time, redesigned pink package for its fan-favorite Ache Away Eddies fruit chews. The packaging, which will be available for a limited time in Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware, will help promote the KAB app. Available on the Apple and Google Play Stores, it offers education about and advocacy for self-checking and immediately connects users to medical professionals when necessary. The cherry-flavored Ache Away Eddies fruit chew, infused with CBD, CBC, and THC, plus turmeric, piperine, and vitamin E, may help ease inflammation and aid recovery.

Other elements of the campaign will include a limited number of Betty’s Loves Boobies bracelets and t-shirts that will be distributed for free at select dispensary locations while supplies last, and a monetary donation to KAB from MariMed.

“After a successful partnership with the Betty’s Eddie's team last year providing screening education to many new people, we are excited to continue working with them to bring even more awareness and education to additional markets,” Shaney Jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast Foundation, said. “With research indicating the potential for cannabis to alleviate the painful side effects of cancer treatment, Betty’s Eddies continues to be the perfect partnership in support of our mission.”

In Massachusetts, Betty’s Eddies will further support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by serving as a sponsor of the 2024 Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in Cambridge. The Susan G. Komen event aims to bring an end to breast cancer once and for all. The Susan G. Komen Foundation focuses its work on patient navigation and advocacy, providing resources for breast cancer patients to understand the American medical system.

“Betty’s Eddies is deeply committed to promoting health and wellness and doing so in a fun, yet educational way,” said Sara Rosenfield, MariMed Brand Manager for Betty’s Eddies. "Our partnership with the Keep A Breast Foundation and our Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign is a natural extension of that commitment. We’re proud to help educate women about the importance of prioritizing their health and contribute to ridding the world of this horrible disease.”

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations.

