CareCloud and ChartSwap Partner to Launch "CareCloud Powered by ChartSwap" to Streamline the Request for Information Process

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO, CCLDP), a leader in healthcare technology and generative AI solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced a strategic partnership with ChartSwap, a leading provider of business-to-business (B2B) medical and billing records exchange, to launch "CareCloud Powered by ChartSwap.” This new collaboration will significantly enhance the way medical records are handled and accessed, enabling CareCloud’s providers to focus more on delivering high-quality patient care.



Through this partnership, ChartSwap will serve as the dedicated portal for handling Release of Information (ROI) requests for medical information at CareCloud provider locations. Requestors, including law firms and insurance companies, will now be able to obtain medical records through ChartSwap’s secure and user-friendly platform. By eliminating the manual burden associated with processing records requests, the new partnership empowers CareCloud providers to streamline administrative tasks and focus on patient care.

"At CareCloud, our mission has always been to simplify and optimize practice management so that healthcare providers can prioritize patient care," said Al Nardi, SVP Strategy and Chief Compliance Officer of CareCloud. "Our partnership with ChartSwap is an extension of that mission, ensuring that requests for medical records are managed efficiently and securely without adding strain to our providers."

CareCloud Powered by ChartSwap offers the following key benefits:

Seamless Request Handling: Medical record requestors can access records through a centralized, easy-to-navigate portal, reducing response times and improving record accessibility.

Medical record requestors can access records through a centralized, easy-to-navigate portal, reducing response times and improving record accessibility. Security and Compliance: All data exchanges comply with stringent privacy and security standards, ensuring that patient information is protected. ChartSwap is a HITRUST risk-based, two-year certified, HIPAA compliant and SOC II Type 2 compliant platform.

All data exchanges comply with stringent privacy and security standards, ensuring that patient information is protected. ChartSwap is a HITRUST risk-based, two-year certified, HIPAA compliant and SOC II Type 2 compliant platform. Efficiency for Providers: CareCloud providers are freed from the administrative burden of manual record requests, enabling them to dedicate more time to patient care.

CareCloud providers are freed from the administrative burden of manual record requests, enabling them to dedicate more time to patient care. Transparency and Tracking: Requestors can monitor the progress of their requests in real-time, ensuring clear communication and a seamless process.

"ChartSwap’s partnership with CareCloud represents a key step forward in healthcare record management," said Nate Kelly, Chief Digital Delivery Officer of ChartSwap. "Our platform is designed to ease the administrative load for healthcare providers while offering a convenient and secure way for requestors to access the medical information they need."

This partnership reflects CareCloud’s commitment to innovation and improving the operational efficiency of healthcare providers. With CareCloud Powered by ChartSwap, providers can look forward to enhanced workflow processes and a stronger focus on what matters most—patient care.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation and generative AI solutions to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About ChartSwap

ChartSwap is a fast, simple and secure business-to-business (B2B) medical and billing record exchange solution – connecting a rapidly expanding network of requestors and providers. Our mission is to revolutionize the way personal health information (PHI) is transmitted, improving efficiency and reducing costs on both sides of the medical record retrieval process. Security and data protection are our top priorities. ChartSwap is SOC II Type 2 and HITRUST risk-based r2- certified and 100% HIPAA secure. Visit www.chartswap.com to get started.

Media Contacts:

CareCloud

Meg Weber

Enterprise Marketing Manager

mweber@carecloud.com

732-873-5133

ChartSwap

Kristen Roubal

kroubal@5wpr.com

631-873-8025