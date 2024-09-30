Shoals Technologies Group Appoints Chief Operations Officer and Interim Chief Legal Officer

PORTLAND, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals”), a global leader in electrical balance of system (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today that it has further strengthened its executive team with two new additions to drive operational excellence.

Kirsten Moen, newly appointed Chief Operations Officer, is an accomplished operations and manufacturing executive with extensive experience in leading organizations such as Eaton and Stanley Black & Decker. Her established track record of driving lean manufacturing, optimizing manufacturing processes, and delivering measurable results will further position Shoals as a leader in the renewable energy industry.

“It has been exciting to be able to draw so much talent to Shoals and Kirsten is no exception,” says Brandon Moss, CEO of Shoals. “Throughout her career, Kirsten has consistently streamlined operations, improved efficiency, and enhanced product quality. Her leadership style fosters collaboration, continuous improvement, and talent development, empowering teams to achieve peak performance. We look forward to Kirsten’s leadership and the positive impact she will bring to our organization.”

Rounding out the executive team expansion is Chad Warpula, who was appointed as interim Chief Legal Officer. Chad is a corporate partner at Troutman Pepper where he represents clients in a wide variety of complex matters, including corporate, securities, M&A, governance, joint ventures, compliance and intellectual property. For more than a decade throughout this career, Chad has served as full-time and interim general counsel for public and private companies and a strategic in-house advisor to management teams and boards of directors.

With these critical leadership roles filled, Shoals is well positioned to continue to execute against its strategy.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential contributions of the new Chief Operations Officer and the new Interim Chief Legal Officer, our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, technology developments, and potential growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: if we fail to retain our key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel, our business strategy and prospects could suffer, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Relations

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing

Lindsey.williams@shoals.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5027f67c-28e4-479b-9483-afbd21ed7e9d