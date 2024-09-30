Redwood Logistics and LK® Packaging Dish Out Supply Chain Efficiency, Achieving Six-Figure Savings

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced the results of their partnership with LK® Packaging (LK), a trusted provider of stock and custom packaging solutions for over 50 years. Redwood’s modern 4PL strategy with LK enabled access to a single point-of-truth for all data to streamline operational effectiveness and efficiency while driving savings across their bottom line.



Specializing in films, bags, and containers, and serving industries like food processing, retail, service, industrial and healthcare, LK operates within eight distribution sites in North America and faced rising logistics costs. Its outdated, manual transportation planning lacked the technology and data to optimize service and profitability. LK needed a refined carrier strategy to improve shipping efficiencies and meet strict standards for on-time delivery and special handling. The company identified potential savings in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments but lacked the necessary technology.

LK partnered with Redwood to manage freight procurement, develop KPIs, negotiate with carriers and drive continuous improvement. Through collaborative 4PL orchestration, Redwood swiftly implemented a new Transportation Management System (TMS). This system enables LK to utilize multiple transport modes, perform electronic tendering, assign tracking immediately and consolidate shipments, resulting in consistent cost savings, enhanced delivery service levels and expanded technological capabilities.

"Redwood ensures we maintain our collective commitment to operational excellence across LK Packaging’s value chain," said Kelley Brown, LK Packaging Logistics Manager. "This partnership illustrates the potential for distribution supply chains to operate in unison with a shared obligation to excellence and perfect handoffs across fulfillment. As a logistics manager, one can never over prepare for uncertainty. Redwood is our strategic advisor in logistics orchestration, discerning truth from false in a global supply chain where salt looks just like sugar."

LK has achieved six-figure cost savings, fully covering the cost of its new TMS platform. With parcel shipment execution integrated into the TMS, Redwood optimized LK’s parcel contracts, resulting in additional savings on parcel spend. Redwood’s freight brokerage and contract management services have significantly improved LK’s overall cost position.

"At Redwood, our modern 4PL strategy orchestrates supply chain technology and logistics execution" said Sarah Eggleston, Vice President, Managed Services Sales, Redwood. "Our partnership with LK highlights our dedication to providing solutions that enhance logistics efficiency and cost savings at every stage of the customer journey."

By using a single platform for LTL, cartage and parcel shipping, LK now has end-to-end visibility of its logistics operations. The company can access data with 99% accuracy, enabling it to identify potential future cost savings and opportunities for consolidation and shipment elimination. Redwood’s 4PL services have positioned LK for continuous improvement in both service and financial results, as well as improving planning accuracy and efficiency.

Redwood’s modern 4PL strategy orchestrates logistics execution with any supply chain technology. To learn more about how LK Packaging achieved these impressive results with Redwood, please visit here.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology strategy, a modern 4PL. Redwood’s 4PL strategy utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About LK Packaging

A company of bright and dedicated professionals who work across the country and connect with partners around the world, LK® Packaging formerly Elkay Plastics provides stock and custom solutions through an efficient supply chain, including the right films, bags, containers and more, for discerning buyers who serve food processing, food retail, food service, industrial and healthcare businesses.

For more than 50 years, successful distributors have trusted LK to supply high-quality, ready-to-ship products, develop innovative solutions and enable mutual business growth.

