Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of the Northwestern University IND Application for CLD-101 Clinical Trial in High-Grade Glioma

Trial will evaluate multiple doses of CLD-101 for the treatment of newly diagnosed high-grade glioma

CLD-101 is Calidi’s novel allogeneic immunotherapy utilizing neural stem cells to deliver engineered oncolytic adenoviruses

Phase 1b/2 trial expected to initiate in the first quarter of 2025

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) (“Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted antitumor virotherapies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared Northwestern University’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Calidi’s CLD-101. CLD-101 is a novel stem-cell based platform designed to deliver oncolytic viruses to tumors, enhancing their antitumor effects. The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is expected to commence in late 2024 at Northwestern University.

The Phase 1b/2 open label study of CLD-101 will evaluate the safety and feasibility of administering multiple doses of CLD-101 in patients with newly diagnosed high-grade glioma. Eligible patients, with a confirmed biopsy diagnosis, will receive repeated doses of CLD-101 in addition to surgery, standard-of-care radiation therapy, and chemotherapy.

“This IND clearance marks an important achievement in the fight against high-grade glioma, one of the most challenging cancers to treat,” said Maciej S. Lesniak, MD, Chairman of the Department of Neurological Surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Member of Calidi’s Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. “Our research on the ability of stem cells to protect oncolytic viruses and deliver them to tumors suggests the potential of CLD-101 in the treatment of brain cancer. We are pleased to undergo this trial with Calidi, the licensee and manufacturer of CLD-101, and we look forward to advancing the clinical development of this novel treatment option for patients.”

Dr. Alfred Yung, Calidi Medical Advisory Board member and a Blue Ribbon Panel advisor to the White House Cancer Moonshot initiative, added, “I have been very impressed by Dr. Lesniak’s promising work in high-grade glioma patients using CLD-101 (NeuroNova), and I am very pleased by this FDA clearance, which enables this groundbreaking research to continue in further clinical trials.” Dr. Yung is also professor of Neuro-oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he held the Margaret and Ben Love Chair of Clinical Cancer Care and dual appointment as professor of Cancer Biology.

In 2021, a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of CLD-101 (NSC/CRAd-S-pk7) was completed at Northwestern University with newly diagnosed high-grade glioma patients. Following neurosurgical resection, CLD-101 was administered directly into the resection cavity walls. The trial results indicated that treatment was feasible and safe, with no formal dose-limiting toxicity observed. Moreover, anti-tumor immune responses were also observed. Results showed median progression-free survival of 9.05 months and overall survival was 18.4 months, with findings published in Lancet Oncology in 2021.

“The promising results from our previously completed trial with Northwestern University demonstrated the safety and potential efficacy of CLD-101 in patients with newly diagnosed high-grade glioma, a notoriously difficult to treat cancer with a five-year survival rate in adults of just 5 to 10 percent,” said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Calidi. “Encouraged by these results, we continue to believe that CLD-101 offers a novel therapeutic option for patients with high-grade glioma. Calidi remains committed to fighting all cancers and developing our novel immunotherapies to target some of the most difficult-to-treat tumor types.”

CLD-101 is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with City of Hope, a non-profit clinical research center, for recurrent high-grade glioma patients. Calidi expects to report interim clinical data from the trial in the first half of 2025. City of Hope was awarded $5.3 million from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support preclinical studies, manufacturing, and clinical trial design for CLD-101 in ovarian cancer.

