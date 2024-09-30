Thermore presents Invisiloft®: the innovative slim insulation offering high warmth with minimal thickness

Milan, Italy, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermore Group, which has been innovating in the apparel insulation-alternative sector for 50 years, announces the launch of Invisiloft®, the revolutionary slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. Invisiloft® has been designed to offer extraordinary insulating capacity while minimizing bulk, a feature that marks a significant step forward in the design of technical garments.

Compactness and Versatility: Less bulky than traditional padding, one of the most significant advantages of Invisiloft® is its ability to provide warmth without the typical volume of classic insulation, making it perfect for lightweight and functional garments such as high-performance sportswear. However, it’s not limited to sportswear. The innovative insulation is also well-suited for everyday wear, thanks to its packable nature, allowing jackets and outerwear to be easily stored in small spaces without compromising functionality.

Made with 100% recycled fibers from post-consumer PET bottles, Invisiloft® offers the ideal combination of softness, lightness, and high thermal performance, perfectly meeting the needs of clothing brands seeking superior thermal performance combined with eco-friendly materials.

Invisiloft® is GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certified, further affirming Thermore’s commitment to the growing sustainability demands within the industry.

Available in four weights – from 100 to 200 per square meter – Invisiloft® adapts to any design, meeting different climate and comfort requirements. Additionally, it is compatible with both normal washing and dry cleaning, ensuring ease of maintenance and long-lasting durability.

Once again, Thermore reaffirms its position as a true pioneer in the textile industry, driven by innovation, performance, sustainability, and durability; principles that have shaped the company’s history since its founding in 1972.

ABOUT THERMORE

Based in Milan, Italy, Thermore specializes in the research, development, production and marketing of high-quality thermal insulation for performance apparel. Through its global sales network and its production facilities in the Far East and Europe, Thermore caters to the best brands in the outerwear industry. Thermore was the first company to launch a recycled insulation and is now highly focused on sustainable innovation, using post-consumer waste such as PET bottles

