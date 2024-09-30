BDev Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Personal AI

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDev Ventures, a venture capital firm specializing in revenue acceleration for B2B software startups, announced a strategic investment in Personal AI, a New York-based firm that develops an AI persona training platform for enterprise. The investment includes access to BDev Ventures' proprietary lead generation platform, WinDifferent, which was key in transforming BairesDev into the world’s largest and fastest-growing bootstrapped IT services company. So far, the platform has driven double-digit revenue growth for Personal AI during the trial phase.



Personal AI is redefining the modern workforce by enabling organizations across many industries to build networks of AI Personas that work alongside human counterparts. The company's proprietary AI training and collaboration platform develops private, role-specific AI personas, each trained on an organization's proprietary data. This ensures category-leading accuracy, transparency, and privacy, particularly crucial for regulated sectors such as legal, financial services, and government. Personal AI’s solutions are designed to enhance decision-making, streamline workflows, and preserve institutional knowledge across various Industries.

"At Personal AI, we're committed to changing how companies and their employees think about collaborating with AI in a professional environment," said Suman Kanuganti, CEO and Co-founder of Personal AI. "We're always excited to show off our product to new customers, but a lot has to happen before you get that opportunity. WinDifferent really changed how we approach outbound, allowing us to connect with decision-makers in a scalable way. We're excited to partner with BDev, 100x this approach, and ensure that organizations who can benefit most from Personal AI are well aware of it."

"Suman and the Personal AI team demonstrated top decile growth metrics across all categories during their pilot with our lead generation platform," noted Collin Groves, VP of Investments at BDev Ventures. "Combining these results with the significant market opportunity that secure, small language models present to enterprises, and a world-class team, we are confident that Personal AI will set the standard for how employees interact with data and AI, and this partnership will unlock the next stage of their growth."

BDev Ventures specializes in driving tangible growth and revenue acceleration for B2B software startups across the Americas. Each company in the portfolio undergoes a rigorous vetting process, including a trial phase with WinDifferent. Armed with this platform, a team of seasoned operators, and the founders of BairesDev, BDev Ventures has developed a world-class diligence process to invest in high-potential startups poised for rapid revenue expansion.

About Personal AI

Personal AI develops a horizontal AI training and collaboration platform, focused on private, Small Language Models (SLMs) that multiply the capabilities of enterprise teams. Their technology enables organizations to build networks of AI Personas, each representing key roles within companies. These AI Personas are exclusively trained on proprietary data, ensuring unparalleled accuracy, transparency, and privacy. For more information, please visit https://personal.ai

About BDev Ventures

BDev Ventures is a venture capital investment firm that was founded to bring strategic growth and revenue acceleration capabilities to B2B software, technology, SaaS, and product businesses across the United States and Latin America. We invest in early-stage and growth (Seed to Series C) companies that are ready to ramp up revenue quickly over the next several years, and we deploy a revenue generation platform to help them scale. This is the same platform that transformed BairesDev into the largest and fastest-growing 100% bootstrapped IT services company in the world. BDev Ventures was founded by a team of experienced operators and the founding team behind BairesDev. For more information, please visit https://www.bdevventures.com/ .