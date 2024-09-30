West Africa Legal Services Industry Report 2024, with Profiles of 41 Companies Including DLA Piper and Dentons, ENSafrica, Bowmans, and West African Firms such as Templars, AELEX and Asafo

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Legal Services and Activities in West Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

West Africa has about 90,000 lawyers, of which about 80,000 are in Nigeria. The region's share of the number of lawyers employed by the continent's 100 largest law firms has declined. Challenges in the region include political instability, lack of independence of the judiciary, corruption, attacks on lawyers and court backlogs. The decision in January 2024 by Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to leave the Economic Community of West African States has prevented the free movement of lawyers providing services to clients.

Opportunities

Alternative dispute resolution and use of arbitrators

Lawyers from the West African Economic and Monetary Union can work and enjoy free movement in the bloc

Legal training, including assistance to the judiciary to bolster its independence

Legaltech solutions

Supporting women lawyers

The implementation of the AfCFTA is expected drive the growth of law firms

Challenges

A large number of unregistered or fake lawyers

Clustering of lawyers in the main urban areas, which leaves more rural areas underserved

Competition from alternative legal services providers

Corruption in the judiciary and law firms is a serious concern

Court backlogs, a lack of infrastructure and high legal fees act as barriers in legal services

Foreign lawyers and foreign law firms presence in the region is limited by legal requirements

Gender parity is a growing concern.

High cost of technology. Nigeria and Ghana are experiencing economic challenges

Nigeria's grey-listing in 2023.

Political instability, the poor rule of law and insecurity in the region

Retaining employees

The emigration of lawyers

The quality of legal training is questionable

The withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has affected lawyers' ability to operate the West African Economic and Monetary Union.

Trends

A growing number of judiciaries using e-courts and electronic case management

Lawyers are increasingly working for foreign law firms or businesses

The growing importance of venture capital and startups in the region could drive legal services offered to these companies

The use of alternative dispute resolution is growing as an option to tackle court backlogs, and due to growth in demand for investor-state dispute settlement

Outlook

It is not clear whether the decline in West Africa's share of the number of lawyers in Africa's largest law firms will continue. Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area may drive the growth of law firms as countries increase trade with one another, which is likely to drive demand for legal services.

However, the region faces a number of challenges including political instability. The use of alternative dispute resolution is growing to tackle court backlogs, and due to growth in demand for investor-state dispute settlement.

Report Coverage

This report on legal services and activities in West Africa includes information on the region, number of lawyers and major firms, and various issues and factors affecting legal services such as political stability, independence of the judiciary, rule of law, corruption, backlogs, regulation, training and skills development. Other areas covered include competition, the role and presence of foreign law firms, regional integration, and drivers of the industry such as mergers, acquisitions, private equity, alternative dispute resolution and legaltech.

There are profiles of 41 companies including large foreign firms operating in the region such as DLA Piper and Dentons, South African firms with a presence including ENSafrica and Bowmans, and West African firms such as Templars, AELEX and Asafo and Co.



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Corporate Actions

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Economic Environment

7.2. Labour

7.3. Environmental Issues

7.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.5. Input Costs



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS





COMPANY PROFILES

AB & David Africa

Adeola Oyinlade & Co

ADNA Ivory Coast

Aelex Partners

ALN Nigeria | Aluko & Oyebode

Amie Bensouda & Co Corporate Legal Services LP

Asafo & Co. RCI

Ashong Benjamin & Associates

Banwo & Ighodalo

Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah

CLKA Law Firm

Costa, Cunha, Goncalves & Associates (Miranda & Associates Cape Verde)

CQ Legal & Consulting

Dentons Acas-Law

ENSAfrica Ghana

Farage Andrews Law Practice

FDKA Advocats

G. Elias & Co

Garber & Co

GB Legal (Miranda & Associados Guinea-Bissau)

Geni & Kebe (DLA Piper Africa Senegal)

GPKLegal

Heritage Partners & Associates LLC

Ida D. Drameh & Associates

Jackson, Etti & Edu

JLD & MB Legal Consultancy

Koriat & Co.

LPS Lawyers

Macauley, Bangura & Co

Mame Adama Gueye & Partners

Marrah & Associates Law Firm

N. Dowuona & Company

Olajide Oyewole LLP (DLA Piper Africa Nigeria)

Olaniwun Ajayi LP

Osuya & Osuya Law Firm

Pierre, Tweh & Associates Inc.

Reindorf Chambers (DLA Piper Africa Ghana)

S.B. Joseph & Co

SCP Francois Sarr & Associes

SCP Houda & Associes

Stren & Blan Partners

Templars Ghana

Templars Nigeria

Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie (Bowmans Nigeria)

Yada Williams & Associates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1jl5z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.