ResMed Enhances CPAP Therapy with its First Fabric Mask, Designed to Make it Easier for People to Embrace Their Treatment and Improve Overall Sleep Health

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the world’s leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced a ResMed first in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) mask innovation with the launch of the AirTouch™ N30i . Designed to create a natural and comfortable sleep experience for users, the AirTouch N30i is a fabric-wrapped frame featuring a soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking design for optimal comfort in a tube-up design.



Sleep apnea affects more than 54 million people in the United States and nearly one billion people worldwide1. This chronic sleep-related breathing disorder can impair daily functioning and significantly increase the risk of serious comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and stroke2.

Innovative AirTouch N30i Designed to Deliver Exceptional Comfort for a More Natural Sleep Experience

As a global leader in sleep health, ResMed designs life-changing health technologies that people love, including the AirTouch N30i, designed to make it easier for people to start and stick with CPAP therapy. Building upon ResMed’s innovation and experience in developing high-performance masks, the AirTouch N30i combines softness, breathability, and a high-performance seal to deliver exceptional comfort in a nasal mask.

In a multi-center study with experienced CPAP users, 92.6% preferred AirTouch N30i for long-term use, and 96.7% rated AirTouch N30i appealing or very appealing for its look and feel3.

“As a global leader in sleep health and CPAP therapy, millions of people trust ResMed’s devices to help them sleep better and live healthier lives,” said Justin Leong, ResMed chief product officer. “We are excited to introduce the AirTouch N30i, a mask that redefines comfort with its soft, natural feel and sleek, modern design. It sets a new standard in CPAP masks, helping more people stay committed to their therapy and achieve better sleep while offering a refined aesthetic that is as pleasing to look at as it is to wear.”

Key Features of the AirTouch N30i

Extraordinary comfort –The new ComfiSoft™ cushion and fabric-wrapped frame incorporate a fabric seal design with fabric coated over silicone. This innovative design creates maximum comfort while maintaining ResMed’s excellence in mask seal.

Breakthrough innovation – By incorporating advanced technology into a compact, visually appealing design, we’ve pushed the boundaries of textile and manufacturing innovation to deliver superior performance, durability, and comfort.

Comforting familiarity – Building on the award-winning AirFit N30i, the AirTouch N30i offers a customized fit using thousands of digital biomarkers. Available in three cushion sizes—Small, Medium, and Large—and two frame sizes: Small and Standard, this mask is designed to enable a tailored and comfortable fit.



The AirTouch N30i will be available in the U.S. beginning the week of October 28, 2024. For more information, visit ResMed.com/ProductUpdate .

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we help improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

1 Benjafield AV, Ayas NT, Eastwood PR, et al. Estimation of the global prevalence and burden of obstructive sleep apnoea: a literature-based analysis. Lancet Respir Med. 2019;7(8):687-698.

2 Lévy P, Kohler M, McNicholas WT, et al. Obstructive sleep apnoea syndrome. Nature Reviews Disease Primers. 2015;1:15015.

3 Pablo M et al. Sleep 2024; 47 (Supplement_1): A248

