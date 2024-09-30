Blackwell 3D Engages Asas Capital to Raise Capital for Anticipated Real Estate Projects in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE , Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackwell 3D Construction Corp. (OTC: BDCC) ("Blackwell 3D” or the "Company"), an innovative 3D house printing technology company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Asas Capital, a boutique investment advisory firm, for the purpose of arranging the necessary financing for the Company's anticipated real estate ventures in Dubai. This collaboration marks a significant step towards the realization of our expansion plans and commitment to revolutionizing the real estate landscape in one of the world’s most dynamic property markets.



Blackwell 3D is striving to become a trailblazer in integrating cutting-edge 3D technology into real estate development, offering advanced solutions that optimize project design, enhanced sustainability, and accelerate construction timelines. Provided the required funding is received, Blackwell 3D aims to bring its innovative approach to large-scale developments, aligning with Dubai’s vision of being a global hub for future-forward real estate and smart cities.

The engagement of Asas Capital signals a strategic move by Blackwell 3D to secure significant funding through Asas Capital's expertise in capital raising and investment advisory services. Asas Capital is known for its bespoke approach to investment and has a strong track record of helping businesses secure the necessary funds to support large-scale projects.

“We are excited to partner with Asas Capital as we embark on this next chapter of growth,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “Their expertise and deep understanding of the investment landscape will be invaluable as we work to bring our cutting-edge real estate solutions to Dubai, a market that is synonymous with innovation and forward-thinking development.”

Asas Capital, with its extensive network of investors and deep knowledge of the regional market, is poised to drive significant interest and investment into Blackwell 3D’s anticipated projects. This partnership is expected to generate sufficient financing to allow Blackwell 3D to execute on its planned real estate projects.

The partnership will focus on securing investments for a series of mixed-use developments and commercial projects that leverage 3D construction technology, sustainable building practices, and smart urban design. These projects are expected to contribute to Dubai’s ongoing transformation into a global leader in futuristic, sustainable real estate developments.

As of present, we have only engaged Asas Capital and there is no guarantee that we will be able to raise the necessary funds. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

For further information about Blackwell 3D, please visit www.blackwell3d.com for the most up to date news.

