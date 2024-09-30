SPZI: JP 3E Completes Second Aluminum Shipment with Bloxcross Trade Finance Platform, 1500 MT Shipped to Date

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP 3E Holdings, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), formerly Spooz, Inc., has achieved another major milestone by completing its second shipment of Aluminum Ingot (A7) through its innovative Trade Finance platform in collaboration with Bloxcross. This latest shipment of 1,000 metric tons (MT) follows an initial shipment of 500MT, bringing the total shipped to date to 1,500MT.



As global demand for aluminum continues to soar JP 3E is well positioned to capitalize on this growth. This transaction highlights the success of Bloxcross’ newly launched Trade Finance platform, which streamlines global trade transactions, making them faster and more efficient while boosting the likelihood of successful deal closures. JP 3E anticipates many more successful global commodity transactions continuing to drive growth and efficiency in the global trade landscape.

John K. Park, Chairman of JP3E, emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating, “The extensive travel, hard work, and countless meetings have finally started to bear fruit. I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our entire team, whose creativity and dedication have been truly remarkable. This success would not have been possible without the collective contributions of everyone involved.”

Diego Baez, CEO of Bloxcross and the incoming CEO of JP3E, added, “This has truly been a collaborative effort, and we are excited to announce upcoming shipments of other products, some of which are already en route.”

This next wave showcases how seamless global trade can be when leveraging the power of innovative blockchain technology.

About JP 3E Holdings, Inc.

JP3E is a global leader in commodity trading, known for its innovative approach to optimizing trade processes and solutions across numerous sectors. With a commitment to sustainability and market leadership, JP3E continues to drive new trends and solutions in global commodity markets.

About Bloxcross, Inc.

Bloxcross is at the forefront of financial technology, specializing in blockchain-based solutions for cross-border payments and trade finance. Dedicated to streamlining global financial transactions, Bloxcross provides secure, fast, and cost-effective services to clients worldwide. To learn more about their groundbreaking solutions, visit https://www.blox.global/.

