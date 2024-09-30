Feed Enzymes Market Expands USD 1.8 billion by 2033 as Demand for Animal Growth and Immunity Boosters Rises | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DEL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global feed enzymes market is valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The increasing use of enzymes as optimal feed additives for boosting animal growth, improving digestion, and enhancing immunity is driving the market's expansion.



Enzymes are natural proteins produced during digestion, but the digestive systems of livestock like poultry, horses, swine, sheep, and cattle can be inefficient. To enhance feed quality, adding enzymes is essential. These enzymes not only support digestion but also boost the nutrient content of the feed, leading to improved energy and nutrient absorption.

In cattle, feed enzymes enhance performance by strengthening immunity. Additionally, they contribute to reducing environmental pollution by lowering waste output and decreasing feed management costs through improved digestive health.

In the Face of Antibiotics Ban, Feed Enzymes Emerge as Lucrative Alternative

Several developed markets have banned the use of antibiotics for livestock. As a result, feed enzymes have emerged as an alternative. Since they pose few side effects when properly used, they aid in digestion and immune boosting. Hence, a significant segment has started preferring immune-boosting feed enzymes over conventional antibiotics.

Possible Side-Effects of Feed Enzymes, Major Hurdle to Market Growth

The vast array of benefits that can be reaped through feed enzymes is limited by physiological factors impeding enzyme action. Moreover, feeding enzymes to livestock over the prescribed limits could have undesirable consequences. The level of the enzyme to be administered to an animal depends on various factors such as age, size, breed, and such. The same can only be determined by an experienced professional such as a veterinarian. Certain enzymes when consumed improperly can cause blood thinness, diarrhea, and vomiting in animals

Key Players Keen to Cater to Niche Markets

Since feed enzymes are increasingly being preferred over antibiotics, key players are aiming to boost production efficiency. Different livestock animals have different feed enzyme requirements depending on their characteristics. Hence, key players need to develop unique product variants to cater to the livestock market. The current forecast period is already witnessing the launch of diverse product lines, by top manufacturers such as DSM and ADM.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

In terms of revenue, the Feed enzymes market grew at a CAGR of around 4.8% during 2017 and 2022.

During the forecast period, the Chinese market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% to attain a valuation of USD 178.4 million by 2033.

The Indian industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2033 to attain a valuation of USD 80.4 million.

The U.S. market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The Carbohydrase segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2023 to 2033.







“The feed enzymes market is witnessing significant growth driven by the rising demand for sustainable and efficient animal nutrition solutions. Enzymes play a crucial role in improving feed digestibility, enhancing nutrient absorption, and reducing environmental impact. With the ongoing advancements in biotechnology, the market is expected to see further expansion, particularly in emerging economies”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Key Market Developments:

Danisco Animal Nutrition recently launched the Extra PHY GOLD, a new variant of phytase enzyme.

The second generation of ProAct 360, which is a protease enzyme, was released by the DSM in collaboration with Novozymes Feed Enzymes Alliance.

ADM is all geared up to launch new R&D labs in the United States. These focus on developing sustainable variants of feed enzymes.

CapriEnzymes is an Indian startup that harnesses biotechnology to produce innovative enzyme variants.

BRI is a startup primarily focusing on the research and development of sustainable feed enzyme additives.



Browse full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/feed-enzymes-market

Key Players

BASF SE

DuPont

Associated British Foods Plc

BEHN MEYER

DSM

Azelis S.A.

Rossari

BIO-CAT

BEC Feed Solutions

Adisseo

Bioproton Pty Ltd.

Novus International

BioResource International, Inc.,

Alltech

Lesaffre

Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.

Aum Enzymes

Biovet

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

CapriEnzymes

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Enzyme Innovation Lumis

VEMO 99 Ltd.

Novozymes

Feed Enzymes Market Segmentation

By Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Product:

Phytase

Carbohydrase

Protease



By Source:

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals



By Animal:

Poultry

Ruminants

Swine

Aquatic Animals

Others (Equine & Pets)



By Region:

North America US Canada Rest of North America

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany UK France Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Spain Rest of Eastern Europe

South Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia Thailand Indonesia South Korea Rest of South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Gulf Cooperation Council Countries Turkey Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World Oceania Africa South America



German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Futtermittelenzyme wird im Jahr 2023 auf etwa 1,2 Mrd. USD geschätzt und wird bis 2033 voraussichtlich 1,8 Mrd. USD erreichen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,4 % entspricht. Die zunehmende Verwendung von Enzymen als optimale Futtermittelzusatzstoffe zur Förderung des Tierwachstums, zur Verbesserung der Verdauung und zur Stärkung der Immunität treibt die Expansion des Marktes voran.

Enzyme sind natürliche Proteine, die während der Verdauung produziert werden, aber das Verdauungssystem von Nutztieren wie Geflügel, Pferden, Schweinen, Schafen und Rindern kann ineffizient sein. Um die Futterqualität zu verbessern, ist die Zugabe von Enzymen unerlässlich. Diese Enzyme unterstützen nicht nur die Verdauung, sondern erhöhen auch den Nährstoffgehalt des Futters, was zu einer verbesserten Energie- und Nährstoffaufnahme führt.

Bei Rindern steigern Futterenzyme die Leistung, indem sie die Immunität stärken. Darüber hinaus tragen sie zur Verringerung der Umweltverschmutzung bei, indem sie den Abfallausstoß senken und die Kosten für das Futtermanagement durch eine verbesserte Verdauungsgesundheit senken.

Angesichts des Antibiotika-Verbots kristallisieren sich Futterenzyme als lukrative Alternative heraus

Mehrere Industrieländer haben den Einsatz von Antibiotika bei Nutztieren verboten. Infolgedessen haben sich Futterenzyme als Alternative herauskristallisiert. Da sie bei richtiger Anwendung nur wenige Nebenwirkungen haben, helfen sie bei der Verdauung und stärken das Immunsystem. Daher hat ein bedeutender Teil begonnen, immunstärkende Futterenzyme gegenüber herkömmlichen Antibiotika zu bevorzugen.

Mögliche Nebenwirkungen von Futterenzymen, große Hürde für das Marktwachstum

Die Vielzahl der Vorteile, die durch Futterenzyme erzielt werden können, wird durch physiologische Faktoren begrenzt, die die Wirkung der Enzyme behindern. Darüber hinaus könnte die Verfütterung von Enzymen an Nutztiere über die vorgeschriebenen Grenzwerte hinaus unerwünschte Folgen haben. Die Höhe des Enzyms, das einem Tier verabreicht werden soll, hängt von verschiedenen Faktoren wie Alter, Größe, Rasse und dergleichen ab. Dies kann nur von einem erfahrenen Fachmann wie einem Tierarzt festgestellt werden. Bestimmte Enzyme können, wenn sie unsachgemäß konsumiert werden, bei Tieren Blutdünnheit, Durchfall und Erbrechen verursachen

Wichtige Akteure, die Nischenmärkte bedienen wollen

Da Futtermittelenzyme zunehmend gegenüber Antibiotika bevorzugt werden, zielen die Hauptakteure darauf ab, die Produktionseffizienz zu steigern. Unterschiedliche Nutztiere haben je nach ihren Eigenschaften unterschiedliche Anforderungen an die Futterenzyme. Daher müssen die Hauptakteure einzigartige Produktvarianten entwickeln, um den Viehmarkt zu bedienen. Im aktuellen Prognosezeitraum werden bereits verschiedene Produktlinien von Top-Herstellern wie DSM und ADM auf den Markt gebracht.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:

· In Bezug auf den Umsatz wuchs der Markt für Futtermittelenzyme in den Jahren 2017 und 2022 mit einer CAGR von rund 4,8 %.

· Im Prognosezeitraum wird der chinesische Markt voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % wachsen und bis 2033 eine Bewertung von 178,4 Mio. USD erreichen.

· Es wird prognostiziert, dass die indische Industrie zwischen 2023 und 2033 mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % wachsen und eine Bewertung von 80,4 Mio. USD erreichen wird.

· Es wird erwartet, dass der US-Markt im Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 4,5 % wachsen wird.

· Es wird erwartet, dass das Carbohydrase-Segment zwischen 2023 und 2033 mit einer CAGR von 3,8 % wachsen wird.

"Der Markt für Futtermittelenzyme verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und effizienten Tierernährungslösungen angetrieben wird. Enzyme spielen eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Verbesserung der Verdaulichkeit des Futters, der Verbesserung der Nährstoffaufnahme und der Verringerung der Umweltbelastung. Mit den anhaltenden Fortschritten in der Biotechnologie wird erwartet, dass der Markt weiter expandieren wird, insbesondere in den Schwellenländern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wichtige Marktentwicklungen:

· Danisco Animal Nutrition hat kürzlich das Extra PHY GOLD auf den Markt gebracht, eine neue Variante des Phytase-Enzyms.

· Die zweite Generation von ProAct 360, bei dem es sich um ein Proteaseenzym handelt, wurde vom DSM in Zusammenarbeit mit der Novozymes Feed Enzymes Alliance auf den Markt gebracht.

· ADM bereitet sich auf die Eröffnung neuer Forschungs- und Entwicklungslabore in den Vereinigten Staaten vor. Diese konzentrieren sich auf die Entwicklung nachhaltiger Varianten von Futterenzymen.

· CapriEnzymes ist ein indisches Start-up, das sich die Biotechnologie zunutze macht, um innovative Enzymvarianten herzustellen.

· BRI ist ein Startup, das sich hauptsächlich auf die Forschung und Entwicklung nachhaltiger Futtermittelenzymzusätze konzentriert.

Hauptakteure

BASF SE

Dupont

Assoziierte British Foods Plc

BEHN MEYER

DSM

Azelis S.A.

Rossari

BIO-CAT

BEC Feed-Lösungen

Adisseo

Bioproton Pty Ltd.

Novus Deutschland

BioResource International, Inc.,

Alltech

Lesaffre

Karyotica Biologicals Pvt Ltd.

Aum-Enzyme

Biovet

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Capri-Enzyme

Fortschrittliche Enzymtechnologien

Enzym-Innovation Lumis

VEMO 99 GmbH

Novozyme

Marktsegmentierung für Futtermittelenzyme

Nach Formular:

Trocken

Flüssigkeit

Nach Produkt:

Phytase

Carbohydrase

Protease



Nach Quelle:

Mikroorganismen

Pflanzen

Tiere



Nach Tier:

Geflügel

Wiederkäuer

Schwein

Wassertier

Sonstiges (Pferde & Haustiere)





Nach Region:

Nordamerika UNS Kanada Rest von Nordamerika

Lateinamerika Brazilien Argentinien Mexiko Rest von Lateinamerika

Westeuropa Deutschland Vereinigtes Königreich Frankreich Übriges Westeuropa

Osteuropa Russland Spanien Übriges Osteuropa

Südasien-Pazifik China Indien Japan Malaysien Thailand Indonesien Südkorea Rest von Südasien und Pazifik

Naher Osten und Afrika Länder des Golf-Kooperationsrates Turkei Israel Rest des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas

Rest der Welt Ozeanien Afrika Südamerika



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

