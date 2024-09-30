Epiq Renews Partnership With Global 50 Law Practice

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today a renewed partnership with the US side of a large global law practice where it provides elevated office services and has added records and information governance. This is the eleventh major strategic outsourcing deal secured by Epiq this year.



Epiq began working with the firm in 2013 and today provides comprehensive business transformation services, including advanced front-of-house services such as conference room and reception services and facilities management, and back-of-house services like copy, print, and document production services and mail management and courier services.

Epiq’s experienced consulting team assessed the firm’s current operations and identified several impactful opportunities to reduce costs and improve efficiencies. Epiq is now also providing staffing, expert advice, and project management to assist the firm with the remediation of its 80,000 box physical records in accordance with its Records Management Policy. This approach helps the firm not only meet requirements but also be prepared for the future.

“Our skilled teams, solutions, and technologies enable our clients to pivot and recalibrate to ever-changing needs,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “Across our work, we proudly see ourselves as the heartbeat of our clients' operations, delivering unwavering commitment and exceptional value. Our dedicated team understands the importance of every task, recognizing its vital role in the health of our clients’ operations and we take pride in our reputation for exceptional service delivery.”

Epiq has brought the firm’s front- and back-end processes to program maturity since the beginning of the partnership with the firm. The team continuously prepares the firm for the future by actively engaging through regular meetings to review operational success and challenges and provide ongoing training and strategy development aligned to firm goals.

“We look forward to this expansion with Epiq,” said the Global 50 Law Practice’s Chief Operating Officer. “Epiq listens and adapts, consistently providing innovative ideas and in-depth expertise around process innovation to reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and enable our lawyers to focus on their core tasks. Having a flexible team that is seamlessly embedded into our firm and able to transform our operations in a scalable, high-touch service delivery model helps to not only address our current needs but also lays the groundwork for future growth and transformation.”

Epiq’s understanding of the evolution of client pressures and priorities has helped it to become the trusted advisor to thousands of brand name organizations across the world, including 91 of the top 100 law firms. Its global team of experts, specialists, and leaders in their fields are stationed across 18 countries and on-the-ground at more than 500 client sites. By leveraging its expertise with flexible utility players, process improvement, and advanced technology solutions, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

