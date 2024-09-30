Cloze names real estate veteran Simon Chen to Board of Directors

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloze, a provider of AI-powered sales and marketing software for real estate brokerages, announced today the addition of notable proptech leader Simon Chen to its Board of Directors. Chen brings 20+ years of experience as an active investor, advisor, and mentor within the proptech space to the company, making him an invaluable advisor as Cloze accelerates adoption within the world’s largest real estate brokerages.



In addition to his current role as chief executive officer at Arrival Home Loans, Chen is a respected industry executive with deep experience in the review and application of solutions that drive productivity and innovation in the real estate industry. From 2017-2022, he served in executive roles at Anywhere Real Estate, most recently as the executive vice president of product and innovation. Prior to Anywhere, he held senior roles at Realty ONE Group and realtor.com / Move, Inc.

“For many years, I’ve watched as Cloze has steadily displaced existing CRMs and all-in-one real estate platforms at both the agent level and as the preferred CRM in brokerage tech stacks,” said Chen. “Their success is a direct result of the company’s technology leadership and foresight in understanding how to apply artificial intelligence to drive agent productivity. I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to the company’s continued growth trajectory.”

Chen joins Cloze during a period of tremendous expansion as large brokerages in particular have grown frustrated with the low adoption of their all-in-one platforms. In addition to Cloze’s ability to drive profitability through improved agent productivity, real estate leaders worldwide are selecting Cloze as the cornerstone of a connected brokerage strategy that enables faster adoption of innovation and de-risks their technology stack against vendor lock-in. As a result, Cloze’s brokerage-direct business has more than doubled the number of agents using Cloze in the past 12 months.

Today, Cloze’s customer roster includes renowned brands such as Windermere, Baird Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, F.C. Tucker, Majestic Realty Collective, Parks Compass, Sotheby’s International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, and more.

“Simon’s contribution to the industry can’t be overstated, and we’re incredibly honored that he will be joining our Board,” said Dan Foody, CEO and co-founder of Cloze. “His extensive experience in advising, leading, and investing in proptech companies will bring both perspective and guidance for our next stage of growth. As we increasingly focus on helping real estate firms future-proof their tech strategy and embrace the connected brokerage mindset, Simon’s guidance will help ensure that we do so with our customers’ long-term best interests in mind.”

Cloze is an AI-powered sales and marketing platform that helps real estate brokerages, agents, and teams boost productivity and enhance client relationships. Its powerful suite of CRM, lead management, and marketing automation tools use AI to surface new deals, convert more effectively, and identify opportunities for ancillary revenue.

Real estate leaders like Windermere, Baird & Warner, Brown Harris Stevens, Sotheby’s International Realty, and others use Cloze to future-proof their tech stack by making it the hub of their sales and marketing activities. Cloze’s open platform integrates deeply into existing tools and makes it easy to add, change, or update those tools whenever needed. For more information on Cloze, visit cloze.com.

