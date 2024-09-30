Cheri Belski Joins LPL Financial as Head of Investment Management Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leader in the wealth management industry, today announced that financial services industry veteran Cheri Belski has joined the firm as executive vice president and head of investment management solutions. Belski will be responsible for leading key investment efforts, including LPL Research, Investment Products and Advisory Platforms, as well as LPL’s Retirement Partners business.



Belski brings more than 25 years of experience to LPL, most recently having served as global head of product at T. Rowe Price, where she was responsible for setting the vision for the firm’s product development and their strategy in the private markets. At LPL she will be instrumental in driving strategic objectives and empowering the firm’s 23,000+ advisors and approximately 1,000 institutions to deliver exceptional advice and run thriving businesses through product differentiation and optionality.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cheri to LPL,” said Aneri Jambusaria, managing director of LPL Business and Wealth Solutions. “Her extensive experience and diverse background — spanning sales, product, client service, distribution and operations — make her the ideal leader to continue to evolve LPL’s investment solutions and innovative services that help advisors meet the increasingly diverse and sophisticated needs of advisors and their clients. Cheri will guide the growth of our flagship Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) offering, oversee the planned addition of 50 alternative investment products by the end of 2025, and help ensure sustained growth and excellence in all that we offer to advisors.”

At Focus 2024, LPL leaders highlighted the introduction of new products that will fall under Belski’s purview, designed to meet the expanding and evolving needs of the American investor, including:

Addressing advisors’ needs for lower-cost access to low-volatility managers and strategies, LPL now offers eight of the top ten ETF providers at no transaction charge. LPL Research has also launched coverage of active ETFs to help advisors assess managers to choose from in any market environment.

LPL announced 200 new SMAs for the MWP platform, including more than 25 additional fixed income options. Advisors can now provide these options at lower fees while still providing an increased level of sophistication and customization that comes with owning securities directly.

LPL highlighted advancements it continues to make in enabling advisors to incorporate more alternative strategies for their clients. This includes the addition of 12 new alts strategies, including hedge fund, drawdown, evergreen and tax deferral strategies. LPL plans to continue this expansion with an additional 50 alternative investment products by the end of 2025.



Belski will be based at LPL’s Fort Mill, S.C., office. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Latin American studies from the University of Pittsburgh, an MBA in International Business from Johns Hopkins University, and FINRA licenses 3, 6, 7, 24, 53 and 63.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for advisors and institutions, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 23,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,000 institutions and at approximately 580 registered investment advisor firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and institution leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and institutions, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Media Contact

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(402) 740-2047