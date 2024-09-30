QKS Group Expands Services with Growth Intelligence and Strategy to Drive Business Growth

Middleton, Massachusetts, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group is introducing the Growth Intelligence and Strategy service as a part of its rebranding. This service is a part of the main set of services that the firm provides. This effective solution is designed to equip technology vendors and end-users with unparalleled insights and strategic guidance to navigate market complexities and drive growth.

QKS Group’s latest service offering delivers a sophisticated approach to market analysis, combining in-depth research with data-driven insights to help businesses understand their growth potential and refine their strategies. This service aims to drive smarter, more informed decision-making by providing a multi-dimensional view of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscapes. Here are the specific offerings under Growth Intelligence and Strategy service:

Market Forecast Reports: QKS Group’s comprehensive Market Forecast Reports provide a deep dive into future market dynamics. These comprehensive reports analyze anticipated trends, demand fluctuations, and potential growth trajectories across various industry verticals, regions, customer segments, and deployment types. The insights derived from these reports are invaluable for strategic planning, allowing businesses to position themselves advantageously for the future.

TAM (Total Addressable Market) Insights: This aspect of the service offers a detailed understanding of the total market potential available to a business. By revealing the complete market landscape, TAM Insights helps businesses identify high-value growth areas and make informed decisions about where to direct their resources.

SAM (Serviceable Addressable Market) Insights: SAM Insights narrow down the focus to the segments of the Total Addressable Market that businesses can realistically target. This practical approach provides actionable data for developing targeted market strategies and optimizing companies' market reach.

Portfolio Insights: QKS Group's Portfolio Insights deliver detailed information on market size and forecast data for core technology suites. This information helps vendors understand the market dynamics of a particular business's primary offerings and how they fit into the broader landscape.

Portfolio+ Insights: Going beyond core markets, Portfolio+ Insights offers valuable intelligence on allied markets connected to a business's primary technology suite. This extended view uncovers additional growth prospects and potential opportunities for expansion, providing a more comprehensive strategy for market engagement.

Benefits for Technology Vendors:

Discover emerging markets and market segments with high growth potential. Identify the opportunities in a market.

Analyze competitors’ growth strategies, market positioning, and weaknesses to refine a business organization’s competitive approach.

Anticipate future trends and make proactive decisions with predictive analytics.

Enhance go-to-market strategies and lead generation efforts by highlighting promising growth opportunities.

“Navigating today’s market requires a solid understanding of emerging trends and opportunities. QKS Group's Growth Intelligence and Strategy service is a game changer for technology vendors. It merges in-depth market analysis with expert insights, empowers businesses to identify high-value growth opportunities and craft targeted strategies that align with emerging trends.” - Divya Baranwal, Vice President & Principal Analyst, QKS Group

Transform Your Business Strategy with QKS Group

QKS Group’s Growth Intelligence & Strategy service is designed to guide businesses and align their product development with market trends, craft highly targeted marketing campaigns, and develop robust growth strategies. Whether firms are looking to improve market penetration, refine their competitive positioning, or navigate industry changes, this service provides the critical insights and expert advisory needed to drive businesses toward the necessary growth.

About QKS Group

QKS Group (formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions) is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping its clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services.

