INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague is Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of TeraWulf, Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berger Montague is currently investigating potential claims on behalf of shareholders of TeraWulf, Inc. (“TeraWulf or the Company”) (NASDAQ: WULF).



The investigation focuses on whether the TeraWulf’s Board of Directors and/or officers breached their fiduciary duties.

If you are a TeraWulf shareholder and would like to learn more about our investigation, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bm.net or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at phamner@bm.net or (215) 875-3048, or CLICK HERE .

Whistleblowers: Anyone with non-public information regarding TeraWulf is encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague’s investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program . Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970 and has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades.

