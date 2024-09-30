Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Research Report 2024: A Global $33.5 Billion Market by 2029 - Patent Activity and Key ESG Rankings Drive Innovations

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Life Sciences Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for artificial intelligence (AI) in life sciences was $8 billion in 2023. Mass spectrometry technology innovation and biomarker development are helping the market grow, and it is expected to reach $33.5 billion by the end of 2029. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2024 through 2029.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of trends in the global AI market for life sciences, covering market revenue data from 2021 to 2023, with estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029. It provides detailed estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, and a comprehensive market share analysis based on product segment, application, end user, and region.

Key aspects of the report include facts and figures related to market dynamics, current and emerging technologies, and the regulatory landscape, along with the expected impact of macroeconomic factors on the industry. It identifies AI products and technologies with the highest commercial potential, focusing on their applications in life sciences, particularly in precision medicine and personalized healthcare.

The report also highlights ESG developments and sustainability trends, emphasizing consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings, and ESG practices. Additionally, it reviews patent activity and key patent grants relevant to AI in life sciences.

An analysis of the industry structure is provided, covering companies' market shares, merger and acquisition activity, and the outlook for venture funding. The report profiles leading companies in the field, such as AiCure LLC, Apixio Inc., Atomwise Inc., BenevolentAI, and NuMedii Inc.

Key Highlights:

By product, software had the highest share of 65.6% in 2023, and this segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 30.4% over the forecast period.

By application, the clinical and molecular diagnostics segment had the highest share of 28.9% in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period.

By end user, the contract research organization segment had the highest share of 64.5% in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

In terms of market share, North America was the largest worldwide region in 2023, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The North American market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% over the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $33.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery

Intelligence in Molecular Diagnostics

Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Diagnostics

Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials, by Status

Clinical Trials, by Study

Granted Patents

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis, by Product

Global

Software

Services

Market Analysis, by Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical and Molecular Diagnostics

Clinical Trials

Precision and Personalized Medicine

Market Analysis, by End User

Market Analysis and Forecast

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Market Analysis, by Region

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Top Players and Products

Strategic Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Funding

