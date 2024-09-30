A New Milestone in Legal Operations: Snutx Secures U.S. MSB License

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 26, 2021, Snutx Transaction Services Ltd successfully obtained the Money Services Business (MSB) license issued by the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). This significant achievement not only confirms the legal status of Snutx in the U.S. market but also provides robust support for its expansion in the global cryptocurrency trading sector. This milestone has quickly garnered widespread attention within the industry, further solidifying the position of Snutx in the international market.



Since its inception in 2020, Snutx has been dedicated to providing secure and convenient cryptocurrency trading services to users worldwide. Obtaining the U.S. MSB license signifies that Snutx has reached higher standards in compliance and operational capability. The MSB license is a recognition by U.S. financial regulators of a company compliance and operational capabilities, requiring licensed companies to strictly adhere to anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) regulations. This not only allows the platform to operate legally in the U.S. market but also enhances its credibility and influence globally.

To better serve its users, Snutx continuously enriches its product and service offerings. In terms of compliance operations, Snutx strictly adheres to the laws and regulations of various countries and actively cooperates with regulatory reviews and supervision. The company has established comprehensive anti-money laundering and know your customer systems, utilizing advanced technology to monitor user transactions in real-time, ensuring platform security and stability. Snutx regularly conducts professional training for employees to enhance their compliance awareness and risk management capabilities, laying a solid foundation for the long-term development for the company.

Looking ahead, Snutx plans to increase investment in technology research and development and market expansion to further increase its global market share. The company intends to apply for more financial licenses in multiple countries and regions in the coming years to enhance its international competitiveness.

In the fiercely competitive cryptocurrency trading market, Snutx, with its unique advantages and spirit of continuous innovation, is poised to achieve even greater success in the future. As the market continues to develop and mature, Snutx will continue to provide high-quality services and products, helping users gain more returns in cryptocurrency investments. The future of Snutx is filled with endless possibilities, and we look forward to its remarkable performance in the global market.