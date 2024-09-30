Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) to Create Predictive AI Modeler to Help Clients Achieve Better Targeted Results and Increase Company Revenues

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), through its subsidiaries, Review Control Reputation Management and 2CentTexts.com, is happy to inform shareholders that it is moving forward with development of its new Generative AI programming to help clients assimilate important consumer data to assist in targeted marketing campaigns.



This is a very lucrative and logical next step in the company’s quest to provide the very best in digital management tools for its valued customers and will seamlessly bring together the most important aspects of the company’s two main subsidiaries, creating better results for its clients and an additional revenue-generating service.

Incoming CEO Frank Casella said: “With all our combined services, including tracking lines, review management, text marketing, and digital marketing services for our clients, we needed a way to assimilate all this valuable data and give our clients a much more granular picture of their customer revenues, as well as to maximize their business relationships with those customers. A predictive modeler, driven by generative AI, is the perfect solution to achieve this goal. The product will represent an additional revenue center for the company while providing a more successful relationship with our clients. We estimate additional annual spend should be $2,400 to $3,600 annually per client. Based upon our interim marketing goals for new client procurement, this can translate into an additional $2.4 to $3.6 million annually and grow with our market penetration plans in specific business verticals as stated in our marketing plans. In the aggregate, all-in spending by our clients will now more easily allow the company to hit revenue projections over the next 24 months. There is a lot of business to be done with all the service verticals and independent retailers, and we plan to penetrate those spaces with the very best in business-to-business services that are needed for our clients’ growth and success.”

The Company will keep shareholders informed as this new AI technology is integrated into the current subsidiary platforms.

Image Protect, Inc. remains committed to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic landscape of online reputation management and text marketing business services.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiaries Review Control™ Reputation Management and 2-Cent Texts.com, the Company has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

About 2CentTexts.com

2-Cent Texts is our newest proprietary, business-to-business text marketing service that allows our clients to capitalize on their success by providing affordable outreach to their existing customer base via targeted text messaging. With both SMS and MMS capabilities, this platform closes communication gap between business owners and their loyal customers. It also provides the ability to retain those valuable customers with a constant stream of updates, sales and promotions, service reminders and all manner of profitable messaging, increasing incremental sales and revenues.

Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

