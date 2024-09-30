Woodbridge International Closes Sale of All Bright Electric to Kiely Family of Companies

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, All Bright Electric by Kiely Family of Companies.

Founded in 1969, All Bright Electric provides trade union electricians to commercial, industrial, and residential projects across Hudson Valley, Bergen, and Westchester Counties. The company's mission is rooted in upholding the highest standards of workmanship, safety, ethics, and customer service.

All Bright Electric specializes in a wide array of sectors, including highways and bridges, disaster recovery, communications, environmental, medical and hospitals, pharmaceutical, government, education, multi-family, manufacturing, retail, assisted living, solar power, and utilities.

Established in 1952, Kiely Family of Companies is a multi-discipline enterprise focused on engineering, construction, industrial services, manufacturing and real estate development. Its business units and individual companies each offer unique capabilities that enhance the others, creating an exceptional design build platform. As a member of the ENR 400, Kiely Family of Companies employs 1,600 team members throughout the United States and abroad.

