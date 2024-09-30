Plaque Psoriasis Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030: Focus on SAR44156, JNJ-2113, sonelokimab, DC-806, orismilast, Piclidenoson, and TAK-279

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plaque Psoriasis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This publication is an update to the report Plaque Psoriasis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 which covered the forecast period 2020-30. This updated publication also covers the same forecast period.



The analyst estimated the value of the global PsO market to be $11.6 billion across the 7MM in 2020. By 2030, PsO sales across are expected to grow to $31.7 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% over the 10-year forecast period.

Major drivers of growth in the PsO market over the forecast period include:

Steady increase in total diagnosed prevalence across the 7MM

Launches of seven new pipeline agents: SAR44156, JNJ-2113, sonelokimab, DC-806, orismilast, Piclidenoson, and TAK-279.

Increased treatment options for mild and moderate patients, a historically undertreated population

The major barriers of growth in the PsO market during the forecast period include :

Loss of patent protection in the US of biologics, such as Janssen's Stelara (ustekinumab) in 2024 and Cosentyx in 2029, and the subsequent launches of their corresponding biosimilars

Launch of apremilast generics in 2028 in the US

Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and other legislature in the US aimed to reduce drug prices.

Key Highlights

Scope

Overview of PsO, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized PsO therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2020 to 2030.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the PsO therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PsO treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global PsO therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Plaque Psoriasis: Executive Summary - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

1.1 PsO market to experience conservative growth from 2020-30.

1.2 New players to enter a saturated field.

1.3 Opportunities remain for undertreated patient populations.

1.4 Innovator small molecules dominate the late-stage pipeline

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 Forecast methodology.

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for PsO (2020-30)

4.6 Discussion



5 Disease Management - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

5.1 Diagnosis

5.2 Treatment



6 Competitive Assessment - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

6.1 Overview

6.2 Biosimilars



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

7.1 Overview

7.2 Cost-effective therapies

7.3 Efficacious therapies for treatment refractory patients

7.4 Lack of innovative topical therapies

7.5 Treatment options for mild PsO patients



8 R&D Strategies - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

8.1 Development shifts away from injectable biologics

8.2 New players enter the late-stage pipeline

8.3 Clinical trials design



9 Pipeline Assessment - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development

9.3 Other drugs of note



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook - Updated April 2024, Based on Events up to April 1, 2024

12.1 Global markets

12.2 US

12.3 5EU

12.4 Japan



13 Appendix

