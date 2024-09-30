AssureCare Welcomes Stacy Mountain as Vice President of Sales





CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading provider of Population Health Management solutions, is proud to welcome Stacy Mountain as the new Vice President of Sales. Stacy will lead the pharmacy sales team, develop new sales strategies, and drive sustained growth within the population healthcare technology sector.

Drawing on over 15 years of experience as a senior sales and strategy executive in healthcare and pharmacy, Stacy is well-equipped to drive AssureCare towards exceeding its objectives by implementing strong sales strategies and business plans. Stacy's established expertise in creating new products and services, building brands, and restructuring teams will undoubtedly bring substantial benefits to our customers by providing tailored solutions to address their requirements.

“Stacy’s unique experience and understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and the role of Pharmacy within it will be invaluable to us,” said Dr. Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. “Stacy possesses a deep understanding of the operational metrics within a healthcare system and adeptly navigates the complexities of the involved stakeholders, all while aligning with overarching business objectives.”

Stacy consistently leverages the necessary infrastructure to support digital transformation and address escalating security needs in response to growing healthcare trends. Moreover, she possesses extensive experience in developing and launching new products to effectively meet customer demands while adeptly navigating the complexities of connecting specialty pharmacies, healthcare providers, and payors.

“I’m excited to join AssureCare because of its purpose to develop technology that connects a human life with its healthcare ecosystem,” said Stacy Mountain, Vice President of Sales. “I’ve worked with customers over the years who struggle to have a 360 view of the patient to treat the whole patient. AssureCare is leading the way and creating what is possible.”

AssureCare proudly presents Stacy as a leader. Renowned for her bold risk-taking, ambitious KPI setting, and adaptable approach to achieving results, Stacy embodies AssureCare's steadfast dedication to cultivating a top-tier leadership team that fosters innovation.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions.

Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, AssureCare is a part of the Vora Ventures tech portfolio.

For more information visit AssureCare.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For media inquiries, please contact LBurke@assurecare.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6436c32-2b27-492b-a3c6-7ffec4c40677