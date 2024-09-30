Vitiligo Therapeutics Strategic Research Report 2023-2024 & 2030: Emerging Trends in Personalized and Targeted Therapies

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitiligo Therapeutics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Vitiligo Therapeutics was estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report provides key insights into the significant growth trajectory of the Topical Therapeutics segment, which is projected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.7%. The Oral Therapeutics segment is also forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the same period. In terms of regional analysis, the U.S. market is estimated to be valued at $516.5 million in 2023, while China is expected to experience impressive growth at a 3.8% CAGR, reaching $398.7 million by 2030. Other regions such as Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific are also showing promising growth trends.

This report offers a detailed market analysis of the Global Vitiligo Therapeutics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. It provides competitive insights by offering an overview of the market presence of leading players across different geographies. Additionally, it examines future trends and market drivers, helping businesses understand the factors shaping the future of the vitiligo therapeutics market.Furthermore, it profiles 38 major and emerging companies in the industry, offering valuable insights for strategic decision-making.

