Great Lakes Region to Benefit from $13.8 Million in Conservation Grants through the Sustain Our Great Lakes Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustain Our Great Lakes partnership today announced $13.8 million in competitive grant funding for 33 projects that will restore key habitats for wildlife, improve water quality and enhance urban greenspace throughout the Great Lakes basin. The grants will leverage approximately $12.1 million in additional project support from grantees, generating a total on-the-ground conservation impact of $25.9 million.

Sustain Our Great Lakes is a public–private partnership that supports habitat restoration throughout the Great Lakes basin and advances the objectives of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a federal program designed to protect, restore and enhance the Great Lakes ecosystem. Administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the program receives funding and other support from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, Caerus Foundation, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the USDA Forest Service.

“We are happy to be a partner in the Sustain Our Great Lakes program. Through this public-private partnership, we are able to leverage GLRI funding with federal and non-governmental partners, corporate and nonprofit entities to support projects that protect and restore habitat for important species, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve water quality. More importantly, these projects will yield real benefits for communities across the Great Lakes basin,” said Teresa Seidel, director for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes National Program Office.

“The 33 grants awarded today across the basin will support projects that restore crucial habitat, improve water quality and enhance areas for Great Lakes communities,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “This work is made possible by the private-public partnership and extraordinary grantees that strive to create a healthier, more resilient Great Lakes region.”

This year’s SOGL grants will support projects in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to sustain, restore and protect fish, wildlife and habitat, improve water quality and enhance urban greenspace for communities. The projects will improve quality and connectivity of streams, enhancing wetland and upland habitats, increase green stormwater storage capacity, and control invasive species to benefit priority species, including brook trout, least bittern and other migratory birds.

Collectively, the 33 projects receiving grants will:

Restore more than 268 miles of stream and riparian habitat

Restore 5,728 acres of wetland and upland habitat

Add 43 million gallons of stormwater storage capacity

Install over 1.8 million square feet of green infrastructure

“These projects will benefit communities and wildlife that depend on a healthy Great Lakes ecosystem.” said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Midwest Regional Director Will Meeks. “We’re excited to continue to be a partner in this effort and help support the conservation outcomes that it delivers for the Great Lakes.”

Since 2006, Sustain Our Great Lakes has awarded 529 grants worth more than $142.4 million and leveraged an additional $180.9 million in matching contributions, generating a total conservation investment of more than $323.3 million.

For a complete list of the grants announced today, please see this link, and to learn more about Sustain Our Great Lakes, including applicant eligibility, funding priorities and submission requirements, visit https://www.nfwf.org/programs/sustain-our-great-lakes-program.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. We are the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serve a diverse range of other markets due to our comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About the Caerus Foundation

The Caerus Foundation aims to expand educational opportunities for young people, alleviate human suffering, cultivate a more inclusive arts community, and preserve the natural world for future generations. The Foundation’s environmental efforts include protecting and restoring ecosystems with emphasis on the Midwest. Caerus also supports science education and awareness building to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards and engage communities in safeguarding natural areas.

About the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation

The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation is a grantmaking organization dedicated primarily to sustained investment in the quality of life of the people of Southeast Michigan and Western New York. The two areas reflect the devotion of Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. to his hometown of Detroit and greater Buffalo, home of his beloved Buffalo Bills NFL team. Prior to his passing in 2014, Mr. Wilson provided that a significant share of his estate be used to continue a life-long generosity of spirit by funding the Foundation that bears his name. Based in Detroit, the Foundation began with a grantmaking capacity of $1.2 billion over a 20-year period, which expires January 8, 2035. This structure is consistent with Mr. Wilson’s desire for the Foundation’s impact to be immediate, substantial, measurable, and overseen by those who knew him best. For more information visit www.rcwjrf.org.



About the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) leads the nation’s environmental science, research, education, and assessment efforts. The mission of the Environmental Protection Agency is to protect human health and the environment. EPA’s Great Lakes National Program Office oversees the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative which is used to accelerate efforts to protect and restore the largest system of fresh surface water in the world – the Great Lakes.

About the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The mission of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is to work with others to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. We are both a leader and trusted partner in fish and wildlife conservation, known for our scientific excellence, stewardship of lands and natural resources, dedicated professionals, and commitment to public service. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit www.fws.gov.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state, private, and Tribal landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation’s clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov.

