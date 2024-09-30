Instinct Report: Morale is Trending Up in 2024, but Employee Turnover Remains High in ER & Specialty Hospitals

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instinct Science, a leading technology provider for veterinary hospitals, today announced its second annual State of Emergency and Specialty Veterinary Care Report.

Based on a survey of 545 emergency and specialty veterinary professionals, this year's report highlights positive shifts in morale and teamwork across this sector. While progress is evident, particularly in job satisfaction and collaboration, challenges such as staffing shortages and high turnover persist. The 2024 findings offer a focused look at the evolving landscape of emergency and specialty veterinary care.

Key Survey Findings

Patient volume and wait times have eased in 2024, with 59% of practices reporting about the same or lower volume as last year. From 2023 to 2024, the percentage of patients waiting under 15 minutes more than doubled, and the proportion of patients waiting over 2 hours decreased from 27% to 16%. This may signal a reduction in the high demand levels observed during the peak of COVID.

Staffing shortages have decreased slightly, with 78% of practices reporting shortages, down from 86% in 2023. However, turnover remains high, particularly among veterinary technicians and nurses, with 79% of practices experiencing turnover for these roles.

Morale and job satisfaction have improved across the sector, with 54% of ER and specialty staff reporting high or very high morale, up from 34% last year. High morale is particularly prevalent in practices that prioritize wellness programs and open communication.





Adopting core technologies has a direct impact on work-life balance, morale, and retention.

More than half of respondents (57%) reported that adopting new technology contributes to better work-life balance, suggesting that investment in modern tools can lead to happier, more balanced teams.

Integrating digital treatment sheets, identified by 61% of respondents as the most impactful productivity tool, and cloud-based PIMs/EMR, noted by 54% for improving daily tasks and efficiency, can streamline workflows and enhance organizational productivity.

While AI and other emerging technologies are beginning to gain traction, many hospitals remain in the early stages of adoption.



Hospitals continue to face high turnover and financial challenges.

Turnover remains high, particularly among veterinary technicians and nurses, with 79% of practices reporting staff turnover in these roles. Compensation has become a growing issue, with 35% of respondents reporting difficulties related to pay, an increase from 27% in 2023.

Financial pressures have been mounting, with 66% of practices facing rising costs for equipment, supplies, and overhead. This financial strain comes at a time when many hospitals’ patient volumes have stabilized or declined, creating additional challenges for hospitals. We can see this reflected in 2024 as fewer organizations (14%) are raising salaries, indicating a tighter market for veterinary professionals overall.

The report highlights the need for continuing strategies that tackle burnout, compensation, and overall job satisfaction to retain staff.

Instinct Science is an animal health company focused on helping the world’s leading veterinary practices streamline and enhance their care with thoughtfully designed technology. Instinct empowers veterinarians, veterinary nurses, and hospital support staff with easy-to-adopt workflow and practice management software that boosts team efficiency, enhances patient care, and improves revenue capture.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Caleb Frankel, a practicing emergency veterinarian, Instinct’s platforms power veterinary care centers, including university teaching hospitals, specialty/emergency centers, and general practices. For more information, visit instinct.vet and follow along on LinkedIn @Instinct.





