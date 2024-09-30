Questex’s Digital Pharma East Brought Pharma Marketing Professionals Together to Ignite Innovative Discussions and Marketing Strategies to Shape the Future of the Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma, took place September 9-12 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia and September 16-18 virtually. Digital Pharma East hosted over 1,500 life sciences professionals, a 16% increase from 2023, and 100 sponsors/exhibitors. The growth of Digital Pharma East demonstrates the critical importance of the event for the pharma marketing community.



“Digital Pharma East is the ultimate gathering of biotech and big pharma elite and we are very pleased by the success of this year’s event,” said Jennifer Woods, VP/Market Leader, Life Sciences/Healthcare Events. “This year we showcased innovative discussions around technology, marketing and new products to enrich people’s lives. We also fostered invaluable connections and insightful discussions in shaping the future of our industry.”

Digital Pharma East’s conference program provided a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies. Fierce Pharma built an insightful program with cutting-edge content and forward-thinking discussions via insights from its advisory board, industry leaders and speakers.

Conference program highlights:

High-level, cutting-edge content from 60 sessions presented by over 190 speakers provided actionable strategies for attendees to take back to their teams.

New areas of focus including Patient Storytelling, How to Innovate, New Customer Engagement Models and Surviving and Thriving while Restructuring and a deep dive with practical case studies during focused tracks on Omnichannel Marketing, HCP Engagement, Patient Solutions and Media.

Industry leaders from top life sciences companies including AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Bayer Healthcare, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dermavant Sciences, GSK, Galderma, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Novartis, Organon, Pfizer, Sanofi, Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals, UCB and many more discussed new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

Digital Pharma Power Up Day offered three workshops.

Keynote presentation by Maurice Benard, Film and Television Veteran, Member of the Actor’s Studio, and Three-Time Emmy Award Winner.



In addition to speakers from pharma, biotech and medical device companies, the event hosted representatives from various companies including Amazon Pharmacy, Rock'n Robin Productions, filmmakers and patient community leaders from multiple organizations including Thriving Blind Academy, Eustress, Inc., “A Hot MS,” the cancer support community as well as six practicing doctors – all who shared their unique perspectives on how the industry can improve the health and quality of life for everyone.

The 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, took place in conjunction with event. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. This year’s gala, which took place on September 11, had record-breaking attendance. View award winners here.

Digital Pharma East partnered with Hope in Pain, a patient advocacy group dedicated to raising awareness, providing education, and offering resources for those struggling with migraine.

Select sponsors of Digital Pharma East include: Marquee sponsors IQVIA and PulsePoint; and Platinum sponsors AdTheorent Health, Doximity, Good RX, OptimizeRx, PatientPoint and Phreesia.

In 2025, Digital Pharma East will be a part of Fierce Pharma Week, which takes place September 8-11, 2025 in Philadelphia. This new event is part of Questex’s bold new direction for its life sciences events to foster collaboration and drive meaningful change in the industry. Bringing together over 2,000 life science executives, this new event focuses on integrating marketing and sales, medical affairs, and communications. Formerly separate events Digital Pharma East, New Product Planning Summit, Pharma PR & Communications Summit and the Medical Affairs Strategic Summit will now converge to create specialized tracks and community zones, allowing attendees to refine product development and brand strategies.

To learn more about Fierce Pharma Week, visit: https://www.fiercepharmaweek.com.

For sponsorship opportunities contact:

Andy Walker Dor Peled Shauna Greg awalker@questex.com dpeled@questex.com sgreig@questex.com

Stay connected with Fierce Pharma Week on LinkedIn and X.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Linda Lam

Senior Director of Marketing, Fierce Life Sciences & Healthcare

llam@questex.com