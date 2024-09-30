Stanley Parsons Insurance Services Joins AAIS Partner Program, Providing AAIS Members with Regulatory and Consulting Services

Lisle, IL, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Stanley Parsons Insurance Services to the AAIS Partner Program.

“We are pleased to join the AAIS Partner Program,” shared Kyle Stuart, Chief Executive Officer of Stanley Parsons Insurance Company. “Our consultancy has been a lighthouse in the P&C marketplace for over 30 years, providing product development with an emphasis on forms. This opportunity is an excellent and natural fit for our client partners that utilize AAIS and enlist our services.”

Existing AAIS Members have also expressed their excitement about Stanley Parsons Insurance Services joining the program. Dan Hurley, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Trident Insurance Group (an AAIS Member carrier), said, “The collaboration between Stanley Parsons Insurance Services and AAIS has significantly enhanced our ability to bring products to market faster, accelerate our development processes, and implement more robust risk prevention measures. The operational efficiencies we've achieved have allowed us to focus on delivering even greater value to our members. The resulting relationship with AAIS has not only strengthened our competitive edge but also underscored our commitment to innovation and excellence in the insurance industry.”

Specializing in assisting companies with new program creation and existing programs, Stanley Parsons Insurance Services offers expertise in product development, state filing services, advisory services, regulatory compliance, insurance operations, and flood insurance development.

“We are excited to welcome Stanley Parsons Insurance Services to our AAIS Partner Program, which provides our Members with direct access to their traditional and innovative product solutions that can be customized to meet specific business needs,” said John Kadous, Vice President of Products at AAIS. "Kyle and his team have been a valuable asset to several existing AAIS Members looking to increase operational efficiencies, and through this collaboration, we know they can extend these services to many more.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Stanley Parsons Insurance Services can enhance customer experiences and increase speed to market, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Stanley Parsons Insurance Services

Stanley Parsons Insurance Services specializes in P&C insurance forms , offering expertise in product development, state filing services, advisory services, regulatory compliance, insurance operations, and flood insurance development. For over two decades, Stanley Parsons Insurance Services has successfully managed thousands of filings with State regulators on behalf of their clients. Their goal is to help clients succeed through the use of their collective knowledge, skills, and expertise, providing both traditional and innovative product solutions in a thoughtful, expedient, and professional manner. Find out more at stanparsons.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.