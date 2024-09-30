Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Cercone Exterior Restoration to The Valcourt Group

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Cercone Exterior Restoration by The Valcourt Group.



Cercone Exterior Restoration, LLC is a leader in commercial, industrial, and residential exterior restoration, known for its attention to detail, timely project completion, and financial efficiency. Founded in 2006 by Architect Henry Cercone, Cercone specializes in high-rise restoration and combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of building construction. The company operates out of Manhattan and Queens, managing large-scale projects with a skilled, safety-conscious workforce.

"We chose to partner with The Valcourt Group because of our mutual dedication to high-quality service, a strong safety culture, and valuing our teams," says Henry Cercone, President of Cercone. "We are eager to leverage this partnership to strengthen our commitment to exceptional service with expanded resources, driving growth and creating new opportunities for success."

The Valcourt Group is the premier provider of commercial restoration, waterproofing, and window cleaning services in the United States. Partnering with property owners and managers, they service all aspects of a building's exterior. Founded in 1986 as a small window cleaning company in Washington, DC, the company has now grown into one of the largest building services companies in the country.

For more information, please contact Don Krier, dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com or call 203.389.8400 x201