Functional Carbohydrates (Isomalt, Palatinose, Cyclodextrin, Curdlan) Market Report 2024: Low Glycemic Diets and Calorie Reduction Spark Surge - Global Forecast to 2032

The global functional carbohydrates market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during 2023-2032.







Due to unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activity, and the growing consumption of tobacco products, there is a significant rise in the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among individuals. This acts as a major factor positively influencing the adoption of functional carbohydrates worldwide as they provide nutritional benefits, such as balanced and sustained energy supply, promoting fat burning, reducing calories, improving metabolism, and supporting a low glycemic diet.

Apart from this, the increasing health consciousness among individuals is catalyzing the demand for sugar replacers in the manufacturing of food items, such as chocolates, cereals, and baked goods. This, along with the growing participation of individuals in sports and other physical activities, is promoting the adoption of functional and nutraceutical products, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, developments in enzyme technology allow carbohydrate products to be isolated, modified, and refined. This enables the creation of advanced forms of functional carbohydrates with potential health benefits. In confluence with this, the thriving agriculture industry and the rising consumption of animal-derived and dairy products are projected to escalate their demand as nutrition solutions for animal feed around the world.

Cargill Incorporated

Evonik Industries AG

Foodchem International Corporation

Franken Biochem Co. Ltd

Haihang Industry

Roquette Freres

SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY

Sudzucker AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Isomalt

Palatinose

Cyclodextrin

Curdlan

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

