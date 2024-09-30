Landsbankinn hf.: Green bond issuance in euros

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of a new 5-year green bond in the amount of EUR 300 million. The bond issuance is the bank’s fifth green bond issuance in euros. The bonds bear 3.75% fixed rate and were sold at terms equivalent to 155 basis points spread above mid-swap market rates.

Subscriptions were over EUR 1 billion from over 100 investors from UK, Nordics, continental Europe and Asia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme with reference to the bank’s sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 8. október 2024.

Dealer managers were ABN AMRO Bank, J.P. Morgan, Natixis and Nomura.