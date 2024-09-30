Saudi Arabia Sodium Hypochlorite Market Report 2024-2032: Textile and F&B Industries Drive Rising Demand in Bleaching and Disinfection

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Sodium Hypochlorite Market Report by Application 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market size reached US$ 2.3 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 3.5 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78% during 2023-2032

Escalating demand for sodium hypochlorite as a disinfectant and bleaching agent, growing awareness about the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation, the government's initiatives to improve water quality and sanitation facilities, and stringent regulations for wastewater treatment represent some of the key factors driving the market.





One of its primary advantages is its broad-spectrum efficacy, making it effective against a wide range of pathogens. Additionally, it is readily available, cost-effective, and easy to handle and store. Sodium hypochlorite also decomposes relatively quicker, leaving behind harmless byproducts such as salt and water. Currently, it is available in different concentrations and forms, including liquid solutions and solid calcium hypochlorite tablets or granules.



Additionally, growing awareness about the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and sanitation, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to an upsurge in the adoption of sodium hypochlorite-based products, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the Saudi government's initiatives to improve water quality and sanitation facilities, along with stringent regulations for wastewater treatment, are providing a favorable environment for the market growth.



Furthermore, the burgeoning population, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization, is supporting the market growth. Apart from this, surging investments in infrastructure development, rising consumer disposable incomes, and the escalating demand for clean and safe drinking water are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the easy availability and affordability of sodium hypochlorite products, coupled with advancements in manufacturing techniques, are fueling the market growth.

Other factors, such as the rising product usage in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, the growing demand for sodium hypochlorite in the textile sector for bleaching and disinfection applications, and the increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products, are providing an impetus to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market performed so far, and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market?

What is the impact of each driver, restraint, and opportunity on the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Which is the most attractive application in the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market?

What is the competitive structure of the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market?

Who are the key players/companies in the Saudi Arabia sodium hypochlorite market?

Profiles of Key Players

Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Basic Chemical Industries

Fouz Chemicals Company

NAMA Chemicals Company

National Company for Sulphur Products (NCSP)

Raez Sulphate Factory

SACHLO

TRONOX

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 131 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Saudi Arabia Sodium Hypochlorite Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Disinfection and Cleaning

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Bleaching

6.3 Oxidising

6.4 Others

6.5 Waste Water Treatment



7 SWOT Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strengths

7.3 Weaknesses

7.4 Opportunities

7.5 Threats



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.4 Degree of Competition

9.5 Threat of New Entrants

9.6 Threat of Substitutes



10 Saudi Arabia Sodium Hypochlorite Market: Imports

10.1 Trade Data

10.1.1 Import Volume and Value

10.2 Import Tariffs



11 Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30luev

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment