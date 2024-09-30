Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 18, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired New Fortress Energy Inc. (“New Fortress” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NFE) securities between February 29, 2024 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On August 9, 2024, New Fortress released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing adjusted EBITDA well below the Company’s prior expectations. Further, the Company lowered its guidance for the remainder of 2024, attributing disappointing results to delays in placing its FLNG 1 project into service, which cost $150 million per quarter in lost operating margin.

On this news, New Fortress’ stock price fell $4.02, or 23.6%, to close at $13.00 per share on August 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) New Fortress’ Fast LNG projects failed to meet the Company’s publicly stated progress, specifically that its FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024; (2) Even following the announcement that these delays were costing the Company upwards of $150 million per quarter, Defendants were still touting the speed at which New Fortress was building facilities; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired New Fortress securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 18, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

