CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a Share Repurchase Program for up to 15,128,677 ordinary shares of the Company

Montrouge, September 30th, 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. launches a Share Repurchase Program for up to 15,128,677 ordinary shares of the Company

Crédit Agricole S.A., having received all necessary supervisory approvals, announces today that it will start a share repurchase program of up to 15,128,677 of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s ordinary shares. The program shall start on 1st October 2024 and end no later than 29 November 2024. Shares purchased under the Program will be cancelled.

This transaction aims to offset the dilutive effect of the 2024 capital increase reserved for employees.

Crédit Agricole S.A. has given an irrevocable instruction to an independent investment services provider (the “Investment Services Provider”) in relation to the purchase by the Investment Services Provider, during the period commencing on 1st October 2024 and ending no later than 29 November 2024, of ordinary shares in the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. (the “Shares”) up to 15,128,677 Shares.

Any purchase of Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the regulated market of Euronext Paris and Multilateral Trading Facilities where the Shares are admitted to trading or traded and executed in accordance with the price and volume conditions set out in the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, and Crédit Agricole S.A.’s general authority to make market purchases of Shares pursuant to the 32nd resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 22 May 2024. Crédit Agricole S.A. will announce any market repurchase of Shares accordingly.

The existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux will temporarily be suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program.

The description of the share repurchase program, set out in Section 8 (page 853) of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s Universal Registration Document filed and registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 22 March 2024 under number D.24-0156, as well as the text of the 32nd resolution adopted by the General Meeting of Crédit Agricole S.A. on 22 May 2024, are available on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s website:

- www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/financial-publications and

- www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/finance/individual-shareholders/annual-general-meeting, respectively.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Olivier Tassain : 01 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr



Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com





Attachment